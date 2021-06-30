Damien Enright: Tails and tales to tell about my experiences with rats

It gives me some comfort to meet with insects in the garden. Why, you may ask? Well, because it means we’re providing fuel for those “engines” of pollination which will engender more pollination, and thus provide more insects, seed and fruit for the garden birds, hedgehogs, voles, wood mice and shrews, if we’re lucky enough to have them.

Recently, a correspondent reported a small, long-tailed, cute-looking creature her friend had seen in East Cork. From her description it was certainly an Irish stoat, Mustela erminea hibernica.

It took me back to the stoat we would occasionally glimpse foraging in the wilderness around out West Cork home some years ago. I wrote about it then, and how it had cleared a nest of rats. They were charming young rats that performed gymnastics on a tree opposite my workroom window, and should have been videoed for the sheer amusement they provided in their efforts to get to the end of thin branches from which they hope to reach a bird feeder but which always bent under their weight when they neared the prize. This caused them to topple and grab the underside of the branch and hang upside down, frantically trying to clamber upright and avoid a fall.

They continued these capers for some weeks in their new, soft fur coats until, one day, I saw the stoat, its white bib and belly vivid against its russet coat, standing on hind legs and peering over the weeds to observe them, meanwhile, no doubt, planning strategies of how they might be approached and seized, one by one, without scaring their playful companions and its future substantial dinners away.

The stoat may well have had its own family to feed. In any case, the upshot was the disappearance, presumably demise, of the rats, one by one and, soon afterwards, the disappearance of the stoat or stoats, having exhausted the tender rodent dinners upon which they had fed.

Small mustelids consuming slightly smaller rodents — well, it’s the way of the natural world, and more power to it. I don’t say this because I have any inherent dislike for rats. I’ve never been unfortunate enough to suffer from an infestation of them, but sympathise with those who have. They do, of course — especially city rats — live in unsavoury conditions but I liked to think that ours were country rats that preferred the squeaky-clean outdoors. They never entered our domestic premises and must have lived on the hazelnuts, seeding grasses, windfall apples, wild blackberries and, perhaps slugs and snails.

Vis-à-vis snails, I’d have been unhappy to think they snaffled up the few brown-shelled snails we have around here. They are, increasingly, a rarity, and it is decades since I’ve come across a song thrush or mistle thrush running across a grass-patch with a snail, or found a thrush’s anvil, where the bird, holding the unfortunate petit grise — favoured delicacy on French menus — in its beak, batters it against a chosen stone to break the shell.

Rats in the house will use almost anything to make nests. As a child, I had some ten bob notes I got as a birthday present stashed under a loose floor board in an attic above a stable in the yard, and came back to find five squirmy, pink and naked baby rats enjoying the chewed up remains of my fortune as a comfortable nest. I’m afraid I vengefully laid the floor board aside to provide cat-access, and all five had duly disappeared by the following day.

OF COURSE, perhaps an Irish stoat had trespassed on the cat’s hunting estate, and taken them. Or a barn owl. There was at least one pair nesting in the outhouses at that time.

CD discs are hardly useful nesting material but they will use books and papers, and have, no doubt, in their long history, shredded various Gospels and such irreplaceable texts as the charts of Brendan the Navigator, first editions of Dante, Boccaccio or Shakespeare as happily as they will nowadays chew editions of airport novels.

Sheet music will, naturally, be employed with the same enthusiasm, regardless of whether it’s an oratorio or a symphony or the lyrics of “Poor little robin walkin’ to Missouri/ He can’t afford to fly. ...” As for graphics, Picasso or a postcard, Frida Kahlo or a flyer, it’s all the same to a rat. However, if rats don’t make detritus of such treasures, millenniums, inevitably, will.

The most dramatic rat-catcher ever to grace this garden was the heron that lived with us for eight years. As a child, it spotted a rat in a bush, speared it with its long beak and carried it to the pond and drowned it before swallowing it back.