Top event planners show how to create happy spaces at home

When 12 months of engagements vanished from their diaries overnight, three Irish event organisers joined forces to come up with a plan B.
It was March 12, 2020, and the restrictions were being announced in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.
They used their combined 48 years of experience in conference organising and branding to create what Sinead describes as “an experience-based product that would help encourage customers to create more peace in their homes, create space for self-care and feeling good”.
Eileen seeks refuge in her cabin in the garden. “It is a sanctuary of peace, the wood and bamboo outside and silence is a meditative space for me,” she says.
“Plants, candles, books and art have exploded throughout my apartment.”
Meanwhile, Sinead had previously whirled about the city using pedal power. “I spent every day cycling across town to the H&G Creations offices in Rathmines where I was working on creating concepts and pitches for clients,” she says.
Dee agrees that the many years spent devising campaigns for high-profile brands have fed into The Home Moment.