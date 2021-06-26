Garden Notes: Guided tours to get the whole family involved

Free family-friendly guided tours of the National Botanic Gardens in Glasnevin, Dublin, are being held over the summer — another sign that we are slowly getting back to some sort of normality.

The National Botanic Gardens of Ireland are an oasis of calm and beauty, and entry is free. A premier scientific institution, the gardens contain important collections of plant species and cultivars from all over the world.

With an emphasis on encouraging younger family members to get involved, you can discover some rare and fascinating plants and hear surprising stories about some that you may already know.

The glasshouses remain closed to the public, so our tours will take place outdoors.

Brightening Air, a sonic smartphone experience of stories, songs and soundscapes took place in the National Botanic Gardens and Cork city streets this month, featuring Ireland’s most exciting writers and musicians. Picture: Julien Behal Photography

Safety is a number one priority. Group numbers will be limited to six plus the guide, including children, which is why it’s important to book in advance.

Guides will wear a mask and we ask that all adults wear masks and observe proper social distancing.

By booking a tour, you affirm that, to the best of your knowledge, all members of your party have no symptoms of Covid-19 and have not travelled nor arrived from overseas in the 14 days before the date of the tour.

Where to meet Meet at the sign in front of The Palm House. Your guide, wearing an identifiable name badge, will meet you there.

Book online on here If you can’t make it, please cancel so that you’ll free up a space for someone else to attend.

You can cancel your reservation on eventbrite.ie or phone during opening hours at (01) 804 0319 or (01) 857 0909