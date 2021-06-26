Antiques: A sculpture for every garden

A LARGE untitled iron sculpture by John Burke, exhibited outside the Crawford Gallery for many years, comes up at Sheppard’s annual Glantelwe Gardens sale in Durrow on June 30.

One of the most significant figures in the history of sculpture in Ireland, the pioneering John Burke, who died in 2006, introduced the use of steel and welding process into an Irish world of sculpture dominated by carved marble and cast bronze.

Like any artist ahead of his time, his work is not always understood.

A heavy cast-iron garden bench at Sheppard's.

Two of his best-known pieces are the Red Cardinal at the Department of Health in Dublin and the large untitled piece at the Wilton Roundabout in Cork.

A native of Clonmel, Co Tipperary, John Burke studied at the Crawford in Cork and the Royal Academy in London and travelled widely before setting up a workshop and studio near Blarney.

He taught at the Crawford and numbered acclaimed artists like Vivienne Roche, Eilis O’Connell and Maud Cotter among his pupils.

Burke made large and small pieces that are held in public and private collections.

It is rare to see his work coming up at auction and this piece is estimated at €80,000-€120,000.

Gardens have become much more important in the lives of many of us during lockdown and in this sale, Sheppard’s has no less than 522 lots of architectural ornament, garden statuary and about 30 lots of floral themed jewellery.

A limestone sculpture by Michael Quanes.

There is something for every garden and every budget from a half life-size bacchanal fountain by Robin Buick (€25,000-€35,000) to a 19th-century terracotta chimney pot (€100-€150).

Sales like this provide an opportunity to enhance a corner of the garden or patio and set the imagination to work. Whether your taste runs to garden seats or staddle stones, fountains and birdbaths, urns and planters there is much to choose from.

A 19th-century cast-iron piece of a lamb reclining on a rock is estimated at €400-€600, a 19th-century bronze sundial inscribed “King, Clonmel” is estimated at €800-€1,200, a heavy cast-iron garden bench with gothic tracery is estimated at €1,000-€1,500 and a large Italianate stone centrepiece on a plinth with lion mask and floral decoration is estimated at €2,500-€3,500.

A large Italianate stone centrepiece at Sheppard's.

Among the sculptures is a limestone figure of a crouching lion by Michael Quane (€4,000-€6,000), a carved Kilkenny limestone piece by Phillip Cullen called Pleasant Thought (€6,000-€9,000), an 18th-century marble sculpture of reclining putti (€800-€1,200), a female nude by Ian Wright (€5,000-€8,000) and a pair of life-size bronze cranes (€2,000-€3,000).

The catalogue is online and there is viewing in Durrow from today.

Meantime, the annual outdoor sculpture exhibition is up and running in the gardens at Ballymaloe House in east Cork until August 31. This year the exhibition, organised by the Richard Scott Gallery, features 47 sculptures created by 27 Irish artists.