Here's a preview of Cork design, food and architecture festival 

Loving this Design Pop launch pic by the fabulous Clare Keogh of festival director Amy McKeogh, and senior architect with JCA, Alan Macilwraith messing around with works from the Milking Stool exhibition.

This is just one of the many exciting events Design Pop will be showcasing in Cork from August 27-29.

The architecture, design and food festival focuses on topics of learning, collaborations, and conversation around important social, sustainable and environmental topics.

This year I can't wait to check out the seven different outdoor pavilions including the Mark Horgan and River Club Bar collaboration and the Play Nice studio combo with our very own food writers, James Kavanagh and William Murray of Currabinny Foods.

Find out more at www.designpop.ie

Sophisticated or what? This will get any wine connoisseurs' pulse racing.

A gorgeous built-in wine cabinet with oak shelving, black aluminium door handle, glass door with UV filter, reversible door hinge, and temperature control so that your wine will always be at the optimum temperature. Siemens have two models with a capacity for 21 bottles ( €979) and 44 bottles (€1,379) respectively. Find out more at www.siemens.com.



This piece is She Was Made Of Stardust from Cork artist, Éadaoin Glynn’s new batch of paintings. The collection is called The Ninth Wave and Éadaoin tells us she was inspired by Irish mythology about women warriors and the transformative power of nature.

Exciting news for the self-taught artist this week, as she has been chosen to represent Ireland at the London Art Biennale. Archival quality fine art prints start from €105 and original paintings from €360 on www.eadaoinglynn.com.

Tried and tested this week is John Frieda Miracle Drops hair masks. We had all the hands in the air for this one, lockdown hair is real, people. The reports back are five-star ratings — especially from the frizzy hair camp. The little pouch is infused with avocado oil and is suitable for all hair types and colours.

Our hairy Mary raved about this one, she said it really did make a difference, especially impressive with the humid weather the weekend she tried it. She used it instead of a conditioner, put it through her hair just after shampooing, left if for 5 minutes and rinsed it out. She didn't blow dry her hair and she said it made a big difference: "smooth and swooshy" were her exact words. The €3.99 hero product can be found in Dunnes Stores, Meaghers & McCauley Pharmacy.

The natural trend is huge for summer. We love this beach house vibe seagrass mat from Sostrene Grene's new collection. It's 95 x 40 cm, for a very reasonable €9.66. It's just landed in stores two days ago at Georges Street Dublin 2, Dun Laoghaire, Cork, Limerick, Belfast, Newry, Bangor. See www.sostrenegrene.ie for more details.

Have a swinging time with this cool Bergfink hammock from the summer garden collection at Danish brand, JYSK. Perfect for lazing the days away with a good book and your tipple of choice.

Or, more realistically, for wrapping the kids in when they get too annoying. It's yours for €20 on www.jysk.ie, kids free if you DM me.

West Cork-based artist Anne Harrington Rees has just launched a new range of prints.

The eight designs are printed in Ireland onto A4 300gsm 100% recycled paper, and come in a signed off-white A3 mount with backing board. I love that Anne is so eco-aware and she tells me she is packaging them in a compostable clear bag, with an information insert included.

They are €35 each and this Elephant Hawk Moth print is one of her favourites. Check out the rest of them at www.anneharringtonreesdesigns.ie/collections/art-prints



A press release that caught my eye this week is this delightful initiative by The Body Shop. They've announced their commitment to be 100% vegan certified by 2023, and they're rolling out a refill scheme across 500 stores globally this year, and a further 300 stores in 2022.

Of course, The Body Shop’s founder, Anita Roddick, was one of the pioneers when it came to refills and recycling in cosmetics. In 1976, when The Body Shop first started, she offered to refill customers' bottles and in 1993, the company introduced a "Bring Back Our Bottle" recycling scheme.

In the UK and Ireland, the company plans to launch refill stations in 155 stores by the end of 2021. Find out more at www.thebodyshop.com

