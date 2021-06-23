Should you remodel your new home or knock it?

My partner and I are looking at buying an old dormer bungalow. It doesn’t really have any character to speak of. We reckon it was built in the early 90’s and we feel that in truth there isn’t much we would really keep, apart from the front living room which has a nice fireplace and seems a good size. Otherwise the rooms are either too big or too small and it seems there is a load of space wasted. We have a generous building budget so my question is; should we seek to renovate and remodel the existing house or to knock and rebuild?
Thanks for your excellent question which I get asked quite a lot and is a tricky one to answer. I once heard from a client that he asked an architect this question and they were told that if you are even considering this (and if you have the budget for a new build) then you should knock the house and rebuild. In truth, I feel the answer runs a little deeper than that, and it really depends on the back story, let me explain.
- Civil engineer Kieran McCarthy is founder, and design and build director with KMC Homes. He is a co-presenter of the RTÉ show Cheap Irish Houses.