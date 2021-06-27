How to choose an electric shower to suit your home 

The latest electric showers are no bedsit compromise, and savvy families have long recognised their use as a primary or secondary shower for instantaneous hot water at a touch.
If you’ve investigated and found your water pressure to be feeble or you cannot summon enough hot water for multiple simultaneous showers, they present an easily installed, economical solution, now with looks and impressive thermostatic performance to match.
Separating your shower from the other hot water demands of your main domestic water system is a neat trick. Adding an extra bathroom and using an electric shower – it simplifies the plumbing to just a cold supply to the attic or a distant bedroom.
Where you don’t want to fix the whole house pressure, a pumped electric shower can bring the flow rate up to as much as 6l per minute at 9.5kWs. If your pressure is fine, simply choose a model designed to work off the mains.
Power showers can’t be used for combi-boilers where there’s no storage cylinder.
The power and running cost of a pumped electric shower will depend on the kW rating which rises to around 10.5kW. With lower flow rates than most power showers, electric pumped showers tend to be more energy-efficient than power showers when sanely used over three-five minutes.
The look of electric showers has improved out of all recognition from the buzzing, identical showers of the 1980s and 1990s, with glass and metallic fronts now offered together with the sleek white housings of an entry-level unit.
Mixers and digital showers offer a larger choice of control panels, jets, diverters and overhead sprays. Gravity-fed electric showers in particular (not working off the rising mains) come in just a few models. The Triton T90sr (for silent running) is one of the most popular, easily changed out for the old T90z (from €299 at the Bathshack).
Combi-boiler systems termed high pressure vented, and mains pressure unvented systems with a dedicated strengthened hot water cylinder (say matched to a heat pump) will easily and economically serve 0.5bar-2 bar mixer showers. If you want a skin pummelling deluge of 15l plus and multiple body sprays, an electric shower will probably prove a disappointment.
There are alternatives to allow you to use a wider choice of shower styles. For low gravity-fed or even mains pressure - have a reputable plumber check the system for any anomalies interfering with the supply like an obstructed shut-off valve. They will check the static and maintained pressure and address any inconsistencies.