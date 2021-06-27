Lavender fields forever: How can we keep our plants happy?

Like fine wines, most plants will improve with maturity. If a plant is in the right place with the correct conditions, it will get better and better with each passing year. I will go a step further and say, nervously, that nearly all plants require little or no maintenance.

Now: I’ve said it and I can imagine many laying down the newspaper thinking that I have finally lost it. But I haven’t, if a plant is growing in the correct soil type, in the right aspect and position in terms of exposure to wind and sunlight and finally, if it is growing in a space where it has enough room to reach maturity without competition then it will really require very little care unless it gets some type of infection or pest attack.

Irish Examiner gardening columnist Peter Dowdall. Picture: John Allen

However, there are some that do need that extra little bit of TLC and attention. Lavender, which no self-respecting garden should be without, requires regular trimming in Irish gardens to keep it bushy and dense. Hebes and cytisus or broom are others that will require pruning to keep a good shape.

The reason, like most things in the garden, is due to what’s happening under the plant and not above. Lavenders are native to Africa, the Canary Islands and the Mediterranean parts of Europe.

Knowing this should tell you the conditions that the plants require. Warm, sunny positions in very poor, low-nutrient and well-drained soils.

What do we have in Ireland? Good quality, nutrient-rich soils and lots of rainfall.

We visit the garden centre, fall in love with the pots full of lavender in full bloom growing in a good quality compost, possibly containing a slow-release fertiliser.

We can’t resist them, bring them back to our garden, move them, either into a larger container or straight into the open ground.

Their roots, quickly make contact with beautiful, rich, damp soil or compost, they have access to more moisture than their cousins in Africa and Italy could only dream of, we feed them with plant foods and spoil them rotten.

Lavender repays us by flowering and flowering and then flowering even more. If you read the textbook on when to prune lavender it will tell you to trim it back after flowering. I defy you to find a time of the year when lavender isn’t in flower. It just keeps going, but the blooms are often at the expense of foliage and good overall shape and form.

What happens is that the plant just keeps blooming and is at risk of flowering itself out completely as we are killing it with kindness.

Far better to plant it in nutrient-poor, shallow soil that is very free draining. This may require adding plenty of gravel or horticultural grit to the soil before planting.

Even then, it will require regular cutting back to keep the bush in check. The first, fresh flush of lavender blooms normally occurs in late spring and early summer and may well be finished or coming to an end about now.

Once the flowers have faded, cut it back, by removing all of the dead flower stems and cutting a few inches of the current years foliage. You can treat each stem individually if you are a perfectionist or, if you are more like me, pull all the stems into one handful and trim below.

Doing it this way will mean that you will, most likely sacrifice some emerging flower buds but fear not as these will be quickly replaced by others. The benefit of cutting back in this way means that you stop the plant from getting too leggy.

I would do this again, after the second flush of flower has finished, perhaps in August/September and keep trimming bits off during the year. Failing to do this will result in the plant getting very woody and bedraggled and you won't be able to resist the urge, in a few years' time, to cut it back hard.

Many plants will thank you for a hard pruning like this but not so the lavender and not so the cytisus or hebe as not only do they not respond well to being pruned hard, they will most likely, curl up their leaves and die.

Far better to trim lavender regularly, prune cytisus in late spring just after flowering, prune early-flowering hebes just after flowering and prune hebes which flower in late summer, at the start of the spring. Keep them in check and prevent them from getting too big in the first place.

As always in the garden, you will have much more success by choosing the right plant for the right conditions and if you don’t have the right conditions for a particular plant then you can create them artificially in a pot, large container or raised bed.

• Got a gardening question for Peter Dowdall? Email gardenquestions@examiner.ie