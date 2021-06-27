Garden Q&A: Will milk and water mixture cure roses of blackspot?

QUESTION

I have many roses in my garden and every year they get bad blackspot.

What ratio of bluestone to water should I use, and can I get bluestone in garden centres?

I've started using milk; in your opinion is it of any benefit?

ANSWER

Bluestone or copper sulphate is available in various forms and if you are buying it as bluestone then I would get a recommendation on the correct ratio from where you buy it.

You can buy it as a copper mixture in garden centres and the ratio is 35 grammes per 1.5 litres of water.

One part milk mixed with two parts water is a very effective preventative for blackspot and other fungal diseases in roses.

It is thought that the lactoferrin in the milk helps to fight disease.

This should be sprayed weekly during the growing season.

• Got a gardening question for Peter Dowdall? Email gardenquestions@examiner.ie