Donal Hickey: Spreading the gospel of birds

Showing almost evangelical zeal, a dynamic Corkman continues to spread the gospel of birds.

Christy Dorgan first brought out his self-published book, Irish Birds: Their nests and eggs, in 2008, as a “kind of thanksgiving” for all the happy days he spent growing up in Fermoy in the 1950s and ’60s. Now almost 70 and living in Carrigtwohill, his enthusiasm is undimmed by the passage of time.

The sylvan Blackwater valley, as well as mountain, moorland, and farmland in his native heath, provided a rich habitat for the many bird species he got to know.

Christy Dorgan, author of 'Irish Birds their Nest and Eggs', pictured in Killarney, Co. Kerry. Picture: Eamonn Keogh

He includes around 70 in his latest edition, including some threatened species such as the hen harrier and barn owl. In 2008, he came across a pair of harriers with fledged chicks in the Conna area and believes this was the first evidence since the 1970s of these birds breeding in East Cork.

Christy takes an interest in white-tailed sea eagles, which were reintroduced to Killarney National Park from Norway in 2007, and reports that one was seen hunting on the Blackwater. Golden eagles were released in Glenveagh National Park, Co Donegal, some years before, and the first golden chick to be born in Ireland in almost a century arrived to much fanfare in 2007.

“May this chick be the first of many. It may not be too long before we see a pair on the Galtee Mountains,” he says, adding that numbers are slowly increasing in the country.

Another bird not seen too often nowadays is the beautifully-plumed golden plover, found on high ground and rolling moorland. It has been spotted overwintering in North Cork.

The willow warbler is one of our more abundant summer visitors. Its song is described by Christy as simple but wonderfully sweet and is now a dominant song in the woodlands. “A few visit our garden in Carrigtwohill before leaving for Africa,” he says.

The blackcap is another seasonal visitor, which once came only in summer but an increasing number now overwinter here, according to Christy.

He also taps into Native American appreciation of the natural world. There’s a photograph of him presenting Garry Dale Batton, chief of the Choctaw nation, Oklahoma, with Irish golden eagle and white-tailed sea eagle feathers at the dedication of the Kindred Spirits sculpture, in Midleton, in 2017.

Most of the images in the well-illustrated book are lithographs from the 19th century and accompany notes on each bird.

So far, 15,000 copies have been sold, a highly creditable achievement for a natural history publication. “If I was 21 again, I’d buy a Volkswagen camper van and travel the country birdwatching and taking my book into shops all over Ireland,” the author says.