Meet the Cork designer turning forgotten items into treasure 

You know the memorabilia so many of us have filed away in cupboards and corners?

There’s a reason we haven’t parted with those pieces of the past — or flung them into the “discard” pile.

Chairs by Geraldine Noonan.

Sustainability and upcycling may be buzzwords but a Cork designer is putting a human face on their deeper meaning.

“I want to bring new life and energy to memorabilia, nostalgia and even modern-day decor that many of us have stacked away in drawers, the attic and to bring those pieces out and let them live amongst you in a way your life will be filled with love and happiness and great memories — passing them on to generations refurbished and intact,” Geraldine Noonan says.

Geraldine Noonan.

Minimalism has also fuelled a real desire for this process, according to the furniture designer and artist.

“It’s definitely a trend with people," she says.

"With all the cleaning out of cupboards, drawers and attics, people are discovering what they have and can reflect, and often think ‘That’s a very nice piece; maybe I could get it cleaned up and use it’.”

The Listening Chairs by Geraldine Noonan.

It was when she was sorting through her late father Tom Doody’s possessions that Mallow native Geraldine had her own lightbulb moment — quite literally.

Her career was inspired by a piece of bog oak that she found that had belonged to him.

“I found it in his shed when I was clearing it out when my dad passed away,” she says. “The moment I saw it I knew what I was going to do with it. I transformed it into a lamp which reflects him and his own message: He would say each day when he would light his candle, ‘Let there be light’. It’s a piece of decor now in my living room where he’s shining down on us.”

Now Geraldine throws a spotlight on all manner of household items owned by others. Three years ago, she started her upcycling service with a difference, Pieces.

“I offer affordable upcycling and upstyling services, sustainable artisan designs, quirky interior accessories, customised refurbishments, and of course, one-of-a-kind pieces,” she says.

“Pieces brings life back into old dusty attic lamps, keepsakes, discarded fabrics and much, much more. I started with the concept, ‘Don’t throw it out, give me a shout’ and the business has grown from there.”

Pieces operates at P Cashell, 13 Winthrop Street, Cork, and direct from Geraldine’s warehouse on Sarsfield Road in Wilton, Cork.

“I want to bring that piece back into the family’s lives as a functional piece or as decor," she adds.

To me, there are some things you just can’t buy — you can create what the customer needs with what they might already have in a cost-effective way that’s priceless to them.”

Geraldine also believes in reflecting the present through art and our homes. She recently completed a project she calls “Listening Chairs”.

“It is a celebration of pride and equality,” she says. “Representation is so important to Pieces and I wanted to create a piece of art that would represent me as a creative person while supporting and appreciating the differences around me at the same time.

“I wanted to encapsulate all communities in these ‘listening chairs’, purple being representative of the drag community, blue, white, and pink, trans, and the brown and black a homage to a broad spectrum of identities. My goal with this project is to promote the message, ‘You are heard’.

"We all have a right to be accepted, to be loved and to be creative, for it is such a colourful world we all share.”

The chairs are available to view and purchase at P Cashell, Winthrop Street. “The idea of just sitting down with anyone that may need to be listened to is just me giving something back to society,” she adds.