Meet the Cork designer turning forgotten items into treasure 

You know the memorabilia so many of us have filed away in cupboards and corners?
“I want to bring new life and energy to memorabilia, nostalgia and even modern-day decor that many of us have stacked away in drawers, the attic and to bring those pieces out and let them live amongst you in a way your life will be filled with love and happiness and great memories — passing them on to generations refurbished and intact,” Geraldine Noonan says.
- Contact Geraldine Noonan on 087-2308263 or Facebook @pieces_by_geraldine