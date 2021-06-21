Home Q&A: How do I know if a shower has low water pressure?

Question: How do I know if I have low water pressure in my shower without using a pressure gauge?
Home Q&A: How do I know if a shower has low water pressure?

Kya deLongchamps

Answer 

You can establish flow (the amount of water getting out of the head), which means more in terms of feel in your shower, for instance: First of all, if you have a mixer shower and it’s miserable in use (not some gigantic dinner plate of a showerhead) the amount of water being pushed through the head second to second is potentially too low for your comfort levels. 

We’re all different, but few showers work well at less than six litres per minute. 

An unaided mixer, gravity-fed at anything less than 0.1bar will be a penance. To find your current flow rate, put a two-litre jug under your current shower or the cold tap position and using a stopwatch run the cold tap for six seconds. Multiply the result by 10 for your flow rate per minute. 

Clean the showerhead of any scale or mung that might slow your supply first. Any amount under six litres is relatively low pressure, ideal for a the introduction of a power shower mixing a supply from the hot water cylinder, or (more economic at point of use) a pumped electric shower working off a cold supply tank. 

The pressure in the shower should not drop when the loo is flushed, another signal that your pressure is dire. 

Your plumber can offer a range of solutions for a full drench.

