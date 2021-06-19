Chinese jades last seen at auction in 1925 come up for sale

THE global search for collectors of rare precious objects marks one way in which the auction world has adapted very quickly to changed circumstances.

In 2021 there is nothing particularly unusual about the fact that the Dublin firm of James Adam has already held a Paris preview for a sale of Fine Asian Art due to take place in Dublin on June 29 and 30. The Paris view is not entirely unconnected to the fact that Adam’s has created its own Asian department and appointed Thibault Duval as its Dublin-based head.

A pair of Famille Verte Flycatcher and Magpie plates.

M Duval was latterly head of the Asian Art Department at Drouot in Paris. This appointment marks a recognition of sorts that if major auction houses in Ireland are to survive and prosper in the 21st century they must open out to the new global realities and view Brexit as an opportunity rather than a threat.

A company like Sheppards in Durrow, Co Laois, with a track record of breaking records for Asian objects and then breaking them again has amply demonstrated that if you can produce the goods the buyers will come.

A Chinese School scroll by Giuseppe Castiglioni known as Lang Shining (1688-1766) at Adam's.

Adam’s has interesting goods to offer in its sale on Tuesday and Wednesday week. Notable consignments include a collection of rare Chinese antiques from the estate of Carlos Alfredo Tornquist Altgelt (1885-1953), a hound scroll painting inscribed with the signature of Jesuit painter Giuseppe Castiglione, also known as Lang Shining, from the collection of Juan Carlos Katzenstein (1925-2018) who served as Ambassador to the Holy See, and a wooden ruyi sceptre from the collection of Nadezhda, widow of Russian composer Rimsky-Korsakov.

There is a famous portrait of Madame Rimsky-Korsakov by Franz Xaver Winterhalter in the collection of the Orsay Museum.

In Chinese Buddhism, a ruyi can be a ceremonial sceptre or a talisman symbolising power and good fortune in Chinese folklore.

A Samurai suit of armour at James Adam.

There are Chinese jades last seen at auction at Drouot in 1925 and a jade horse formerly in the collection of Baron Pierre DeMenasce who contributed to an exhibition at the V & A Museum in 1975.

A collection of Chinese Republican Period porcelains and an 18th-century Meiping vase will feature among the 550 lots. The sale will be on view in Dublin for five days from Friday, June 25, and the auction will be at 2pm on Tuesday week and Wednesday week. The catalogue is online.