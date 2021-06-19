Furniture selection in Cork comes under the hammer

A FINE selection of antique furniture is due to come under the hammer at Marsh’s sale in Cork next Saturday (June 26).
The sale will be online but there is to be physical viewing at Rochford’s Lane (off Grand Parade and South Mall in Cork city centre) next Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 10.30am to 7pm on each day.
There will undoubtedly be much interest in 11 hide-upholstered Cork 11-bar dining chairs from the Christian Brothers House at North Monastery in Cork.
The nine chairs and two carvers are estimated at €2,000-€3,000. A set of six upholstered nine-bar Cork chairs from the same source has an estimate of €1,500-€2,000. Other lots are an Irish Chippendale knee-hole writing desk (€2,000-€3,000); a Regency rosewood secretaire (€1,500-€2,000); a Georgian mahogany two-door press, made in Cork (€800-€1,000) and a Georgian longcase clock with brass and silver dial by John Ottiwell, Limerick, 1766. The sale includes a collection of porcelain, books, mirrors, clocks and collectibles.