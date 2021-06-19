See how an extension lets the sunshine into this city home 

A back garden that is also an outdoor living room — it’s everyone’s dream right now, isn’t it?

The pandemic made it very clear we all have a yen for such a space, but conjuring up an extra family relaxation zone out of the ether has always been the ultimate in real-estate fantasies.

This light-filled extension in the heart of Cork city is doubly appealing.

The house at Newenham Terrace.

While it’s natural to want to wander to the other side of the patio door in the summer, two aspects of this refurbished period home at Newenham Terrace make it different.

Firstly, it proves that this type of indoor-outdoor living has been on our radar for quite some time.

Secondly, this extended space actually doesn’t depend on the notoriously unreliable Irish weather: The design, complete with bifold doors, ensures the outside swoops inside to play all-year-round — even on those days the sun gods don’t feel like being good sports.

Overall, this home is a real portal between past and future.

The owners of this late-1800s residence have lived here for several years and wanted to boost its connection to the back garden and open up a modern family room with an extension.

The three-storey two-bay house has an imposing traditional façade, complete with fanlight over the front door and Flemish bond brick upper floors.

It is part of a composite terrace, constructed between 1850 and 1870, retaining much of the original fabric, scale and roofline.

“It is a protected structure, and has been the home to our clients for several years,” says Dermot Harrington of Cook Architects, based in Cork city.

“They sought to modernise and extend to serve the functional requirements of their growing family."

These Georgian houses are steeped in history.

The family, a couple, their three children, and two dogs, had a clear brief: “They wanted a single-storey extension and it was about creating family space that works for them in an urban setting,” adds Mr Harrington.

Completed within six months, in October 2020, it has lived up to their every hope — in the process being shortlisted in the Building & Architect of the Year Awards this summer.

“The extension has improved the connection to the garden — creating a private urban garden space,” he adds.

Yes, the whole terrace of eight units is set back from the busy Infirmary Road by a rendered wall and tall hedge — with occasional glimpses over only possible when sailing by on the upper deck of a bus.

The biggest challenge? “Working with what was there,” says the architect. “We had to move the services from one side of the house to the other."

The owners sought to modernise and extend their home. "They wanted to create a large open family space that had a strong connection to the rear garden," adds Mr Harrington.

“The terrace is a historically significant protected structure, so it was integral that the proposal remained sensitive to its context without simply becoming an imitation of it.

“The design had to strike a delicate balance between the existing Georgian style and modernisation that was required by the client’s lifestyle. The main challenge would be to extend and deepen the ground-floor plan to the rear while increasing the overall amount of natural daylight.”

The clean lines and light-filled space look perfect for our times.

“The idea of the garden as an extension of living space was an approach we would have taken anyway,” says Mr Harrington.

“The connectivity between living space indoors and the garden is always something to be considered. And it has only now become more relevant.”

The front of the terrace contains several interesting features, including gabled dormers centrally located, projecting pediment over the front door and fanlight, which creates a grandness to the threshold of each unit.

The site was long and narrow, typical of a Georgian terrace, with a deep back garden and existing brick projections of varying height, creating a far more dynamic geometry to the rear.

The clients also commissioned Cook Architects to organise the construction team, progressing through the various project stages, and addressing the normal challenges of programme delivery and budget constraints along the way.

The project scale allowed the team to focus on the architecture of the building, working in detail with the main contractors and ensuring that both the spatial requirements and “look and feel” of the building met the clients’ expectations. “This all had to be delivered while the clients lived in the house during the entire process,” says the architect.

“The extension makes use of the full width of the site to extend the existing kitchen into a new multi-purpose family space with large glazed doors that fill the full height and width of the room, blurring the lines between inside and outside.”

How did the team achieve that wonderful light-drenched effect? “A pair of strategically placed large roof lights illuminate the main family and working spaces of the extension; a long narrow roof light placed above the kitchen circulation area, and a large square roof light nestled in the space between the two existing brick projections that illuminate the newly created living space in the heart of the plan,” says Mr Harrington.

The materials chosen are familiar to the terrace, albeit more modern and contemporary. Grey brick takes the place of red and English bond takes the place of Flemish pattern. “This provides a clear contrast between the existing protected structure and the new contemporary extension while still retaining the character of the protected structure,” adds the architect.

“The new brick spills outwards at ground level to meet the garden, further blurring the lines between interior and exterior.

“This effect is amplified by the inclusion of a projecting service block screened in vertical timber, softening the edges of the brick patio and creating a transitional space to the garden.”

Taking the first floor into consideration ensuring the extension did not have a negative impact on what views were available, the introduction of the grass roof gave the upper rooms on the first floor a private garden to view whilst also considering the sustainable benefits, he adds.

“In these kinds of projects the original footprint of the terrace has the danger of becoming lost within the plan of the new extension,” says the architect.

“A sensitive treatment needs to be undertaken to ensure that a distinction can still be made between original and new construction.

“In this residence, the original footprint is made apparent by the retention of the existing exterior weathered brick. This becomes an internal wall with the addition of the new extension. This creates a clear visual dividing point between the original exterior wall of the house and the new internal spaces.”

As for the client’s verdict? “We embarked on the project hoping to retain the historical charm of the original building whilst modernising, expanding and brightening the primary living space.

“Our aim was to create a functional, clean, clutter-free environment that we could live in along with our three small children and feel that everything has its place with all elements coexisting harmoniously.

“This was achieved beautifully with the design and execution by RIAI practice Cook Architects, who combined the aesthetic gold standard with a sensible practicality.

“We couldn’t be happier with the improved and extended living space, allowing us to be able to stay in our dream house close to the vibrancy and convenience of the city.”

TEAM