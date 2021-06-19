See how an extension lets the sunshine into this city home 

Yes, the whole terrace of eight units is set back from the busy Infirmary Road by a rendered wall and tall hedge — with occasional glimpses over only possible when sailing by on the upper deck of a bus.
The front of the terrace contains several interesting features, including gabled dormers centrally located, projecting pediment over the front door and fanlight, which creates a grandness to the threshold of each unit.
The project scale allowed the team to focus on the architecture of the building, working in detail with the main contractors and ensuring that both the spatial requirements and “look and feel” of the building met the clients’ expectations. “This all had to be delivered while the clients lived in the house during the entire process,” says the architect.
- Architects: Cook Architects
- Structural & Civil Engineers: Mark Hegarty Consulting Engineers
- Main Contractor: Titan Construction
- Resin Floor: Pentak Installations
- Brick: San Anselmo Milano Smoked Brick
- Joinery: Classic Kitchens
- Light fittings: Lightplan
- External Window & Door System: 2020 Glazing
- Photography: f22 Photography