3 great games to play when exploring your shoreline this summer

As part of Sustainability 2021, Explore your Shore has created some wonderful seashore searches to get all the family involved.
Try to find as much as you can of Ireland's diverse shore life in our Rocky Shore Safari, Big Beach Dioversity Hunt and Super Seaweed Search. File photo: iStock

Fri, 18 Jun, 2021 - 07:00

Ireland has over 3,000km of coastline and yet we have relatively few records of intertidal and coastal marine species.

The Explore your Shore project encourages volunteers whether they are surfers, anglers, walkers or families to take some time to survey their local shoreline and record details of the intertidal species they find.

As part of Sustainability 2021, Explore your Shore has created some wonderful seashore searches to get all the family involved. Young surveyors should always be accompanied by an adult when they are on their marine missions.

Rocky Shore Safari 

Spend one hour surveying your local rocky shore for seaweeds and intertidal animals. 

Take a photo of each plant or animal you discover, identify it, and submit your record online to www.exploreyourshore.ie to become a Marine Citizen Scientist. 

What to look out for:

1. Channelled Wrack (upper shore) 

2. Egg Wrack (middle shore) 

3. Serrated Wrack (lower shore) 

4. Shore Crab (beneath rocks) 

5. Dog Whelk (lower shore) 

Big Beach Biodiversity Hunt 

Spend 30 minutes surveying your local beach for seashells, flotsam and jetsam. 

Take a photo of each plant or animal you discover and submit your record online. 

What to look out for:

1. Common Whelk Egg Cases 

2. Common Limpet Shell 

3. Egg Wrack 

4. Bladder Wrack 

5. Blue Mussel 

Super Seaweed Search 

Record any seaweed or sea creature while you are at the coast using your Seashore Spotter survey. 

Take a photo of each plant or animal you discover, identify it, and submit your record online.

1. Bladder Wrack 

2. Furbelows 

3. Common Coral Weed 

4. Wrack Siphon Weed (grows on egg wrack) 

5. Gut Weed 

For more information about Explore Your Shore and for details of its partner marine biodiversity surveys, check out www.exploreyourshore.ie

explore your shoreworld oceans day#sustainability
