Garden Notes: It's never been easier to grow your own produce

Grow It Yourself (GIY) and Energia are calling on the country’s budding GIY'ers to join them in the first-ever Energia Get Ireland Growing Day on Saturday.

The midwifery team from University Hospital in Waterford has joined the challenge and are encouraging as many people as possible to join in and enjoy the benefits of growing your own food.

Participants of the Get Ireland Growing initiative Maria Murtagh, Helen Patmore and Victoria Ben with GIY founder Michael Kelly. Picture: Patrick Browne

Nurse and midwife Maria Murtagh, who is leading the ‘Green Team’ effort, says: “We have 45 in our group now, from nurses to neo-natal team members to consultants, who are all hugely competitive about ‘outgrowing' each other.

“As we are now in the growing season again pictures on our WhatsApp group are flying in and everyone either comments or gets upset because theirs isn't growing as well as the next person’s.

"It’s only just at the beginning stage this year because we're all busy, but it's also a great release for us all.”

Midwife Helen Patmore adds: “It's really therapeutic. You wouldn't think it is, but when you go out it's absolutely wonderful."

Even if you don't have a garden you can just grow in a few pots or planters.

The midwife team is also part of an ambition to make the hospital a more sustainable place.

Maria says: “There's a big green committee in the hospital and the one we're involved with is part of the maternity hospitals in the South and South-West group. In April all on the same day all of our green committees planted a native Irish tree at each hospital.

"That's a start and now we have great hopes for more; we all work very hard and it's very hard to get time at work, which is why when we go home then it's just free flow, enjoying the garden and growing.”

Founder of GIY, Michael Kelly, and his co-presenter from GROW COOK EAT, Karen O’Donohoe will be broadcasting live online from the home of GIY at GROW HQ in Waterford and they will be challenging the nation to join them in growing their own food.

Members of the public also have the opportunity to nominate someone going above and beyond to support others to grow and be named their province’s Get Ireland Growing Champion.

Whether leading a community garden project, bringing food growing into schools or simply motivating other households in the neighbourhood, Get Ireland Growing Day’s €1,000 top prizes aim to support the most passionate food growers in Ireland to develop their passion project.

On Saturday, Karen and Michael will be sharing their knowledge and insights into successfully growing great food at home, showing that growing it is really not difficult.

They are inviting everyone to download the free GIY app and discover 12 simple but powerful challenges to help people connect with nature through food growing.

Share on social media

Anyone who takes part can share their photos on any social channel using #GetIrelandGrowing and be in with a chance to win spot prizes throughout the day.

Challenges range from simply sowing a seed to filling a takeaway coffee cup with soil to turn into a pot, making bug hotels that support biodiversity, and turning nettles into plant food.

Instructions are provided on the app to make it easy for people of all ages and experience levels to get their hands dirty and spend quality time outdoors over the summer solstice weekend.

People taking part can do so as part of their county’s team with completed challenges earning points in the all-Ireland leaderboard.

Throughout the day, Mick and Karen will be joined online by some familiar faces from the campaign and other special guests giving it a go from their own home. For more details on how to get involved Get Ireland Growing