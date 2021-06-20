Peter Dowdall names some plants to add to our wish lists 

Sure, I’ve missed the pubs and of course the restaurants and it’s fantastic to see them reopening along with other aspects of society but what has got me really excited is to learn that plant and flower shows are emerging once more.

Specialist nursery folk from all over Ireland will travel to various parts to exhibit their special babies, for, to many, that is exactly what they are and that is what makes these shows special and not just like a regular trip to the local garden centre.

You see, these are plants that normally reside in nurseries behind closed doors or doors which may only open by appointment. Like in any pursuit, the purists and specialists in gardening, are an interesting bunch, passionate about what they do, which in this case is raise, rare and unusual plants. Their enthusiasm is always infectious and once you engage them in conversation about a particular plant or growing conditions, it can be hard to stop the information flowing forth.

For those who make regular trips to such plant fairs, you will be somewhat like myself, beaming from ear to ear at the news that they are happening once more and for those who have yet to travel to one, do it now.

Don’t put it off until next year, for if the last 12 months has taught us anything, it is certainly “carpe diem” for we know not when, anything can be taken from us.

Expect to see many familiar faces at these shows as many of the nurseries have been at it for years and many of the visitors will have developed acquaintances and friendships from a shared interest over time. To many outsiders, it may seem like we speak in a foreign language with talks of root cuttings, divisions and leaf axils when discussing plants that exist in long Latin names.

However, this year I expect to see lots of unfamiliar faces too as the love of gardening, which for many has always been seen as a nice, gentle hobby, often the preserve of the genteel aged, amongst us, has been catapulted into the mainstream over the last 12-18 months.

The greatest, if not the only positive to come out of the last year has been people’s deeper appreciation of their gardens and the greater green environment. The importance of it to all of our mental health has been, not just illustrated but experienced by so many, new to this wonderful world. I know many will now find themselves travelling deeper down the highway, of plant hunting. The search for a particular variety of perennial or a specific cultivar of some shrub or other can become an addiction and what better an addiction could one have?

I am even more excited than ever this year to make my way to one of these shows as I spoke recently with Gerry and Susan Harford of The Potting Shed nursery in Camolin and they have some Delphinium ‘Princess Caroline’ available. Anyone who knows me will know why I would want this particular cultivar and why it is important to me.

Irish Examiner gardening columnist Peter Dowdall. Picture: John Allen

It produces the most beautiful, low (in Delphinium terms) blooms. Each flower spike reaches only about 50-60cm bedecked with the most beautiful apricot/pale pink, coloured petals. If anyone gets to them before me, then keep an eye on your trolley!!

Among the others that I am keeping an eye out for this year are the new compact heleniums. Helenium ‘Tom’, ‘Carmen’ and ‘Betty’ are three new cultivars which are shorter in height than many of their predecessors and thus, less likely to fall over and blow around. I am anxious to see if they perform as well as those that I already grow and to see if the bees like them or will they simply pass them by.

Sedums and salvias are two other genera which are loved by bees, hoverflies, butterflies and other welcome garden visitors who gorge on their nectar and pollen whilst bringing the garden to life. I will be looking for some new varieties of both, namely Salvia ‘Mirage Burgundy’ a really stunning coloured autumn sage, which may be a bit frost tender the more north you travel and Sedum ‘Rockstar’.

This is said by it’s breeders to be a Sedum worth growing for it’s foliage alone. I would say that about nearly all Sedums, though the cactus-like foliage of this sedum does look interesting but it is the large, showy pink blooms that I am waiting for. Again, I will wait to see how well these perform for our winged friends and keep you posted.

Dates for your diary

Two shows to keep in your diary are

Sunday, July 11: Rare and Special Plant Fair at Airfield House and Gardens, Dundrum, Dublin 14, from 9am to 5pm

Sunday, July 25: Mount Congreve Gardens, Waterford, 11am to 5pm

There will of course be more, so keep an eye out for local and online announcements.