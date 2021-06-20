Garden Q&A: Why do dove trees flower well some years only?

Question

Why does my davidia flower so well some years and poorly other years?

Answer

Davidia involucrata, also called the handkerchief tree or dove tree, is a sight to behold in full bloom.

Though the blooms themselves are quite insignificant, it is the two, large, showy white bracts that surround each bloom that are spectacular.

Taking about 20 years to flower for their first time, patience, the most important word in gardening, is certainly needed here.

Many trees will provide a stunning display of blooms or fruit on certain years but then take a break and produce few or none at all the following year.

This is termed “biennial bearing” and it is simply the plant taking a break.

So much energy and so many nutrients go into producing the display that they need to replenish before flowering again after a year off and I suspect that this is the case with your davidia.