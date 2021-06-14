Save or splurge: Two top stripe options for your home interiors

There’s a glut of stripe out there on the home interiors front, from piercing 1970s-style psychedelic to monochrome chevrons
Mon, 14 Jun, 2021 - 14:30
Carol O’Callaghan

There’s a glut of stripe out there on the home interiors front, from piercing 1970s-style psychedelic to monochrome chevrons. 

But if you can’t quite bring yourself to go full-rainbow arch, what about something which gives a more arty variation on the look which could look as good on a wall as on the floor?

Grab a bargain with the Ocean Drive rug, above, starting at €106 from www.next.ie.

Dig deep for The Wave rug, above, by artist Sonya Winner and illustrator Jade Purple Brown. From €3,908.52 at www.sonyawinner.com.

