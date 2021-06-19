How staycations are influencing our homes inside and out

Trends come and go and lockdown has influenced their rollout, undoubtedly, with some set to stay into 2022.

But as restrictions lift and mutterings start about returning to the commuting lifestyle, the home office might be getting its P45 with new trends reflecting a freer lifestyle.

According to Natasha Rocca Devine of The Interiors NRD, boutique and lifestyle hotel chic is set to be a major trend springing from travel restrictions to reflect the hotel look.

Get the boutique hotel look in a dining area with plush upholstery to encourage after-dinner lingering at the table for catch-ups once restrictions allow us to revive dinner parties. Artisan cream fabric chair is €199 at EZ Living Interiors.

“It is all about the statement furniture,” she says, “starting with the bed, often in velvet or other luxurious fabrics layered with plump pillows and soft linens. In cotton, bedding opt for as high a thread count as your budget allows. Think 100% cotton sheets and pure linen or even silk bedding.”

For shared spaces, she adds, “Statement couches and dining suites are key. Add in accent cushions and throws combined with accents with art and accessories. In dining, choose statement seating with decadent tableware and scents.”

The DFS Hero double bed in putty velvet (€1,169) with matching footstool (€429) and chair (€519) create the boutique hotel look in the bedroom.

Outdoors, according to Natasha, is the new indoors. “Embrace this Mediterranean lifestyle by investing in outdoor barbecue and bar facilities. Centre these around beautiful seating with colourful cushions, combined with stylish tableware to allow for a holiday alfresco ambience in your garden or patio. Including some umbrellas, blankets and outdoor lighting is key to enjoying this style day and night whatever the weather or season.”

Emma Murphy, furniture and accessories buyer at EZ Living Interiors sees slow living as a trend, with home a place for comfort and healing created with tactile finishes.

“A grounded home with well-loved pieces of furniture and materials like reclaimed wood, honed marble, and antique pieces mixed amongst newer pieces offers a layered and casual aesthetic,” she says. “Radial or soft edges on furniture, the Romanesque call-back to arched motifs, oversized sofas with plush cushions and textured accessories all feed into the mood of this trend.”

In upholstery, she says she’s seeing “a revival of neutrals, with more cream, beige and taupe alongside the ever-popular and flexible shades of grey that never seem to go out of fashion. Leather, bouclé, chenille, linen and even some woven fabrics like tweeds are mixed through this grounded look and add levels of depth and interest as your eye moves around the room.”

Corner garden sofas seat several people and help to create a feeling of the indoors outdoors. Inchydoney outdoor corner sofa set from €498 at Meadows & Byrne.

For outdoor living, the garden has never been more important to us all, she adds. “Whether we are green-fingered or not, everyone who has space outdoors is making the most of it. Where we have previously been buying small bistro sets and garden chairs from convenient supermarkets, this year has seen people making a more serious investment in garden furniture and using their space as an extra room of their home.”

Woven rattan is the trend for this year and next, according to Nicole Reid, co-owner of home boutique Interiosity.

“This can be seen in lighting, cabinetry, seating and even tables,” she says. “For this summer, rattan woven lounge chairs are a must-have, beautiful addition to our interior space while also sitting perfectly in place outside for our garden guests to enjoy.

“With government guidelines advising meeting outdoors for the foreseeable few months, it’s time to revamp and reinvent our outside spaces. Add items such as rugs, throws, candle holders and outdoor lighting to help create a comfortable and inviting outdoor seating area. Celebrate your new dining space by dressing your table as you would inside using tablecloths, placemats and creating a simple centre piece with candles and flowers.”

Helen Coughlan, head of retail at Meadows & Byrne, says, “There will be investment in spare bedroom renovations in anticipation of hosting friends and family in our homes for overnights and weekends. The pandemic continues to have a huge influence on how we live and style our lives, and I think the same will be the case in the immediate post-pandemic future. Larger dining tables are being sought, extra seating and benches.”

For outdoors she sees corner sofas being hugely popular. “They tend to maximise their use of space, sitting as many people as possible,” she says. “A lot of 18th birthday parties and 21sts are being held at home now, so there is a whole new customer for outdoor furniture. Demand for pizza ovens and BBQs are at an all-time high, especially portable versions. Ideal for picnics, beaches, parks or bringing to a friend’s home for any kind of outdoor gathering.”