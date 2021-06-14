Donal Hickey: Why the sea and the coast is a magnet for Irish people

In the days before Irish people became familiar with Lanzarote, Corfu, or the Greek islands, they felt privileged to enjoy a week’s holiday in Youghal, Tramore, or Ballybunion. It’s going to be like that again this summer, even if the weather is only fair.

We love the sea and the coast, though we keep complaining about our weather, which, of course, comes chiefly from the Atlantic. Like John Masefield’s poem from schooldays long ago, we feel compelled to go down to the seas again “for the call of the running tide is a wild call and a clear call that may not be denied’’.

Nobody here lives more than 100km from the sea and about half of us live within 10km of the coast. So we do hear that call.

Donal Hickey: 'We feel compelled to go down to the seas.'

Children, especially, are encouraged to look more closely when they visit the coast. As the climate warms, different species of fish and birds are turning up and adapting to Irish conditions.

Rocky shorelines are always interesting to explore and are home to many different forms of marine life such as crabs, snails, barnacles, seaweed, and starfish. Dunes form a backdrop to many beaches and are important for the plants and animals that live in them. They act as a buffer between the ocean and dry land.

As Lucy Taylor and Emma Nickelsen write in their field guide, Ireland’s Seashore, dunes are ever-changing, constantly shifting, and rebuilding.

The guide also appeals to people to respect the shoreline by not crushing delicate animals and not removing too many shells. “Remember a hermit crab might be looking for one (shell) to move into,” the authors point out.

Islands have their own magnetism and romance. Think of the Blaskets and Skelligs in Kerry, and Carbery’s Hundred Isles in the bays of West Cork.

All of which brings us to a favourite book, The Way That I Went by Robert Llyod Praeger, who is still regarded as one of our greatest

botanists. Like so many others before and since, he was charmed by the gems of West Cork.

“You stay on Sherkin Island, or Cape Clear Island, at Schull, or far out at Crookhaven: and you walk and boat and fish and lounge and bathe and enjoy the glorious air and sea,” he wrote more than 80 years ago.

In purple prose, he described a meandering railway (long since torn up) to Schull, the foam-rimmed sea and a horizon broken only by a striking fragment of rock crowned by a tall lighthouse, the famous Fastnet.

Time has brought changes, but the essence of such places remains the same, as Irish people will rediscover when they head in their droves to the exquisite coastline.