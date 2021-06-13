Cottage with the wow factor that impresses Dermot Bannon

The build took two years and to save money Susie and David were based for most of that time in a cabin at the bottom of the garden.
“We lived down at the end of the garden, if you want to say, for 18 months,” says Susie. “We were there until Olive was four months old — throughout a really difficult pregnancy, a challenging time in anyone’s life.
“Anyone looking on would say, ‘Wow, how did you do that?’ but at the time we just did and it was really manageable.
After entering, you descend three steps.
Two large bedrooms, both of which overlook their own internal courtyards, have an ingenious design, bringing light and ventilation into the house. “It has allowed them to extend this house over and over again so it keeps going,” says Dermot.
The circular window in the living area is a real talking point.
