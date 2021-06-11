Is your home ready for the small screen?

The quick trick that can transform our living space massively?

It’s easier than we might have thought, says leading interior designer Arlene McIntyre.

Bit of musical chairs, really. “Simply look at how your furniture layout is currently working for you, now that we have been using our living spaces for long periods of time they have become our sanctuary,” she tells me.

Arlene has a devoted celebrity following. having revamped the homes of Vogue Williams in Ireland and Milly Mackintosh in London.

Bedroom at Marina Village, Glenveagh Properties, in Greystones, Co Wicklow, with interior design by Arlene McIntyre. Picture: Mike Garlick

She is now on a mission to share her knowledge on a new six-part television series. Designed for Life, which will air on RTÉ One is seeking homeowners who would like Arlene to solve interior dilemmas for them.

Indiepics is producing the new series and is keen to hear from people who feel they would like the expertise of a leading designer to help transform their home to a more liveable and attractive space.

Arlene is looking forward to styling homes throughout Ireland. “I am especially excited to showcase how universal design principles can apply to homes, how high-end design can translate to smaller projects and most importantly how good design can be life-changing,” she says.

The Shore design at Marina Village, Glenveagh Properties PLC, interiors by Ventura Design.

“We adore what we do, especially seeing how happy our clients are at the end of our projects, this feeling never gets old and keeps the magic and job satisfaction alive for us.”

Arlene grew up in Ventura California (to Irish parents) and moved to Ireland when she was 18. “My first job was working in administration in Holles Street, but around that time I used to visit furniture shows in London and Paris for pleasure. Following this, an opportunity arose to turn this passion into a career and I became an agent sourcing quality furniture across the globe for architects, designers and high-end retailers such as BTs and Arnotts,” she says.

“One thing led to another and I set up Ventura Design back in 2005, it was just me at the time, working hard to create the brand and achieve my vision.”

Fast-forward 16 years, and the company has become one of the most sought-after interior designer services in the Irish market. “When my partner in life and business, Juergen Riedel joined the business, we also started creating our own bespoke manufacturing service,” adds Arlene.

“We currently employ an extraordinary team of over 60 talented designers, interior architects and artisan craftspeople, all working towards one goal – the creation of luxurious homes.” Funnily enough, lockdowns have led to a hankering for luxury.

Interior design schemes by Arlene McIntyre at The Shore, Marina Village, Glenveagh Properties.

“We are finding that people now want to treat themselves to more luxury in the home, especially when it comes to their sofa, we are getting a huge volume of calls from clients about new sofas since we entered the first lockdown,” says Arlene.

Of course, the most frequent question she is asked is how to turn rooms into multi-functional spaces.

“A lot of people have been spending time sitting in their living spaces over the lockdowns and have realised that they should have a better layout in their living spaces to accommodate the whole family, so better seating might be a priority to change here or perhaps they are finding that their living spaces aren’t working hard enough for them in terms of having multi-functional uses, such as incorporating home office spaces,” she says.

Interior design by Ventura Designs. Picture: Mike Garlick

So, what can we expect from the new series? Arlene will design an area in a home — it could be two reception rooms, a master bedroom, updating a tired hall and kitchen, pulling together a look for a whole apartment, creating a workspace, a play space, everything will be considered. “We envisage featuring a number of diverse properties - from typical family homes to period houses, compact city apartments to rural bungalows, terraced townhouses to city apartment living,” says Dolores Comerford of Indiepics.

“The types of people featured will be varied too – from young couples in their first home, families with teenagers and young adults, people living alone, families with young children, to people whose families have flown the nest and want to repurpose their living space.

“The requirements will differ too – from making more space for working from home, creating an area for different generations to socialise and relax, to getting the most out of a small space to using corners of rooms that are not being utilised.

“The budgets will vary from client to client.” “From kitchens in Killarney to sitting rooms in Stillorgan and with budgets of all sizes, Arlene and her team can help.

Successful applicants will be provided with a full design plan devised by Arlene and paid for by the programme. Arlene will share her vision using computer-generated imagery. The cost of the works themselves will be borne by the clients — so a works budget is required.

Well, I’m going to think big here: What would Arlene advise me if money were no object…if I was keen to lavish some imaginary lotto loot on my living room?

Interior design schemes by Arlene McIntyre.

“Making the ultimate entertainment space is definitely the answer here, we are seeing lots of clients going for audio rooms, cinema rooms, we are creating a lot of bespoke joinery at the moment with gigantic plasma screens where movie nights and family nights can take place,” she says.

“They are becoming the core room of the house if money is no object, so home entertainment rooms, luxury living through bespoke furniture and the addition of a bar.” It’s true that light, furnishing, colour, texture, all have a huge impact on the space we live in.

“When a room is both functional and beautiful, it enriches our lives,” adds Arlene.

We are spending an increasing number of hours at home now and how we live in our homes has changed. We demand more from our spaces.

Arlene is hugely passionate about design and the transformative effects it can have. She is confident that regardless of scale or budget, her universal design principles will transform “problematic pads into heavenly homes”.

Easy styling advice?

“Freshen up the room with new paint or wallpaper, let more light in by reviewing the window treatments or adding new curtains, roller blinds or roman blinds.

“Styling is most definitely a successful quick fix that can breathe in new life into a space, new mirrors and accessories, throws, artwork, and new colour pops with scatter cushions is key here.”