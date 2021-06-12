A Cork auction that is full of eastern promise 

In Cork, Woodward’s will open for viewing today for a sale due to take place online next Saturday (June 19).
There is a good selection of antique furniture on offer, including an unusual inlaid Indian card table in need of some restoration (€600-€800) and a Georgian walnut bachelors chest with a similar estimate.
Among the other lots of furniture are a Georgian mahogany bureau, a Victorian tambour-front desk, a Louis XV inlaid card table, an Edwardian envelope card table and a pair of bookcases by Hobbs and Co, London.
There is a Glasgow longcase clock, a Chinese Chippendale-style cabinet by Edwards and Roberts, a William IV teapoy, a set of six Chippendale-style dining chairs and a pair of art deco mirrors.
Among the other lots are a Coalbrookdale garden bench, a cast-iron five-piece garden suite, Waterford Crystal, silver and collectibles.
The sale is on view from noon to 5pm today, 2pm to 5pm tomorrow and 10am to 5pm next Monday to Friday.