Antiques: A tale of scarecrows, sculptures and affordable art

No fewer than 18 canvases painted by John Shinnors as a single work of art form Scarecrow Portaits, which comes up as Lot 46 at de Veres timed sale of Outstanding Irish Art and Sculpture in Dublin on Tuesday week (June 22).

These are no ordinary scarecrows. Each one acts as a stage for the use of dark and light.

In a catalogue note the art historian John P O’Sullivan points to their eerie and nightmarish quality and draws a comparison to the eyeless Sydney Nolan paintings of Ned Kelly.

Shinnors traces his scarecrow motif back to summers in rural Co Clare and an alarming childhood encounter with a scarecrow which he associated then with stories of the banshee.

Nunca Subremos by Ana Duncan at de Veres.

Each piece is individually signed and numbered and measures a hefty 36” x 36”. First exhibited at Limerick City Gallery of Art in 2002 the work is estimated at €70,000-€100,000.

This is a quality art auction with major work by Jack Yeats, Paul Henry, Roderic O’Conor, Louis le Brocquy, Basil Blackshaw and others on offer.

Memories of Tony by Jane O'Malley at Whyte's.

The O’Conor is a large colourful still life, there is a horse painting by Yeats along with one of the artist looking out from the attic of his house in Dublin’s Fitzwilliam Square.

There is delight at de Veres at the quality secured for this auction.

They are looking forward to welcoming viewers back to Kildare St. from next Thursday and to the Merrion Hotel, where the sculpture is displayed. Interest in sculpture has grown enormously in recent years in Ireland and the display of lots at The Merrion Hotel garden will include work by Patrick O’Reilly, Ian Pollock, Ana Duncan, FE McWilliam, Anthony Scott, Catherine Greene, Killian Schurmann, Orla de Bri and John Behan.

There are smaller pieces by sculptors like Sandra Bell, Vivienne Roche and Melanie le Brocquy. The catalogue, which is online, displays a wonderful and not to be missed selection of contemporary Irish art.

Whyte’s meantime is inviting newcomers to the scene to take a risk and dip their toes into the Irish art market at a summer online art auction that is taking place next Monday.

More than 300 lots are on offer with estimates from €60 to €5,000. Many of our most famous artists are represented in this sale with affordable works which offers lithographs by Louis le Brocquy, ink drawings by Edward Delaney and Patrick Scott as well as works by Robert Ballagh, Elizabeth Cope, Markey Robinson, John O’Leary, John Phillip Murray, Hughie O’Donoghue and many others. The catalogue is online.