Don't miss the Irish Examiner's free glossy Home magazine

Irish Examiner 'Home' glossy magazine is back with the summer edition in your Irish Examiner this Saturday, June 12
Don't miss the Irish Examiner's free glossy Home magazine

Irish Examiner Home glossy magazine celebrates summer living at its best, including how homeowners have adapted and extended their property to make the most of their garden. Picture: Janice O'Connell, f22

Thu, 10 Jun, 2021 - 10:50
Eve Kelliher

This season it’s all about bringing the outside in and vice versa.

Irish Examiner Home glossy magazine offers up-to-the-minute interiors inspiration and ideas for your outdoor room and brings you beyond the front door to see how others have ensured their homes make the most of their gardens all year round.

It's a real one-stop-shop with guides to outdoor entertaining and also to the hottest home barbecues and pizza ovens.

The glossy is full of the latest interiors and garden must-haves and trends — and much more. 

LET THE SUNSHINE IN 

See how a Cork family created a light-filled extension that lends itself to indoor-outdoor living.

The extension at Newenham. Picture: Janice O'Connell, f22
The extension at Newenham. Picture: Janice O'Connell, f22

WELCOME TO THE SUPER SHED 

We bring you everything from sophisticated studios, to posh pavilions and self-built cabins.

Passive solar gain makes geodesic domes warm and wind free with 360-degree views immersed in your landscaping, hypedome.com.
Passive solar gain makes geodesic domes warm and wind free with 360-degree views immersed in your landscaping, hypedome.com.

PERFECTLY PITCHED 

We visit the Cork ‘Home of the Year’ finalist, complete with its kitchen island piano.

The kitchen at Cork 'Home of the Year' finalist. Picture: Jed Niezgoda
The kitchen at Cork 'Home of the Year' finalist. Picture: Jed Niezgoda

More in this section

Six ways to get your garden set for safe summer celebrations Six ways to get your garden set for safe summer celebrations
‘A house fire made me realise I don’t need as much stuff' ‘A house fire made me realise I don’t need as much stuff'
Dermot Bannon shows how we have reimagined our homes  Dermot Bannon shows how we have reimagined our homes 
Don't miss the Irish Examiner's free glossy Home magazine

Experts share the old-fashioned cleaning hacks that work

READ NOW

Latest

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices