‘A house fire made me realise I don’t need as much stuff'

They say in the midst of every crisis lies great opportunity.

Sarah Lafferty bought her 1800s cottage in 2003. Two years later disaster struck when a house fire destroyed most of her belongings and much of the property.

But the interior designer turned this nightmare experience around — in the process creating her dream home.

The living space in Sarah Lafferty's home.

“So when you say you started from scratch, you really started from scratch,” says Dermot Bannon as he arrives at her Dundrum residence in the first of the two-part series Dermot Bannon’s Super Small Spaces.

After extensive renovations, Sarah now lives a more minimalist life, which is reflected in the way she has designed her Victorian terraced red-brick cottage.

The double-height space in Sarah Lafferty's cottage. Picture: Kevin Mcfeely

It may look bijou from the outside, but inside, it opens up to a bright-double-height space — complete with a couch that Dermot Bannon says is “the kind of thing Kanye West would sit on”.

“What she’s done with the sofa is made it fill the entire space so it looks like the room that’s been built around a really nice piece of furniture,” he says.

The staircase in Sarah Lafferty's renovated home.

Shafts of light and plants artfully punctuate this “house of delights” — complete with an impressive walk-in wardrobe and home office.

Every item in the home has meaning, notes Dermot.

Sarah agrees: “I was very aware of putting in what I needed and not surplus.

"One of the things you learn from losing most of your possessions in a house fire is most of us have stuff we don’t need so I started to value not having stuff."

Dermot Bannon.

The interior designer (www.sarahlafferty.com) is evangelical when helping her clients realise they too may have “lost space” because they have filled rooms with stuff and are “essentially paying rent or mortgage for storage space”.

So, Sarah’s home is filled with items that are useful or beautiful or both.

Sarah Lafferty and Dermot Bannon.

“There’s something very peaceful about coming into a space with not a lot of stuff,” she says.