Save or splurge: Outdoor clocks to keep track of summer fun

As we conclude the June bank holiday weekend, clock our top two summer timepiece choices 
Save: Opt for a traditional style tick-tock with the Tenby indoor/outdoor clock from www.gardentrading.co.uk, €28.96.

Mon, 07 Jun, 2021 - 13:09
Carol O’Callaghan

This time last year we were basking in gorgeous weather and making the most of our outdoor spaces:  Fingers crossed we can make the garden, backyard or balcony the perfect place to relax again this year by creating an inviting oasis. 

Accessorising outdoor space is a growing trend, from string lights for night-time to outdoor rugs for softness underfoot, with the outdoor clock being the in-thing.

Save

Opt for a traditional style tick-tock with the Tenby indoor/outdoor clock, above, from www.gardentrading.co.uk, €28.96.

Splurge

Stump up for the metallic Buxton garden clock, above, from www.oxendales.ie, €65.

