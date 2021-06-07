Save or splurge: Outdoor clocks to keep track of summer fun

This time last year we were basking in gorgeous weather and making the most of our outdoor spaces: Fingers crossed we can make the garden, backyard or balcony the perfect place to relax again this year by creating an inviting oasis.
Accessorising outdoor space is a growing trend, from string lights for night-time to outdoor rugs for softness underfoot, with the outdoor clock being the in-thing.
Opt for a traditional style tick-tock with the Tenby indoor/outdoor clock, above, from www.gardentrading.co.uk, €28.96.
Stump up for the metallic Buxton garden clock, above, from www.oxendales.ie, €65.