Rooting for an Irish business delivering plants to your door

When it comes to house plants you’re either green-fingered or incapable of keeping them alive.

While I know I’m more in the first category than second, for some reason I’ve never embraced plants at home beyond a run of potted herbs on the kitchen window sill, and a money tree flourishing in the southeast corner of the house, a sole remnant of a time when I never moved a piece of furniture without consulting the feng shui websites.

Sharon Griffin, owner of New Moon Blooms, a newly launched Irish houseplant delivery service.

Using a lantern with gravel is a novel way of styling cactus plants.

But in the same way, the home office became a thing in interior design in 2020, the houseplant became the accessory of the moment with the development of all sorts of styling arrangements. Outsize cheese plants took up residence in vacant corners; spider plants in pots suspended from the ceiling in a throwback to the 1970s, and little succulents styled to within an inch of their lives in little groupings.

Picture this lovely hydrangea being delivered to your door. Later it can be moved outdoors to flourish.

One woman saw an opportunity in this and last month launched a houseplant delivery service called New Moon Blooms, a novel alternative to ordering a bouquet which, lovely though they are, die off in a few days.

“Everyone needs nature in their home and house plants are a great gift,” says owner Sharon Griffin. “As we are spending more time at home, plants are the perfect gift for anyone with a spare space on the shelf or in a corner.”

Having grown up with her family in Dublin, Sharon developed a love of plants from an early age.

“I spent my childhood playing in nature in my parents’ garden making potions with flowers and plants,” she explains. “My home growing up was always full of plants and my mum was always caring for her plants and could often be found giving them a pep talk. I am so excited that our new offering really helps bring mother nature indoors and gives us all a chance to care for and nurture something beautiful.”

As a wedding planner who added a floristry service to her activities, it seems like a natural progression to move into the plant world.

Now as a mother of two boys and running what is effectively three businesses, she says, “I am lucky to be surrounded by mother nature's plants and flowers all day every day and their calming properties.”

Sharon Griffin.

While offering benefits in terms of interior design, Sharon also sees plants as being important to our health and wellbeing, saying, “They really bring a space to life, through colour, texture and form. They add a natural element that can enhance and lift even the most boring or cold industrial space. And you can always move them around the house to create new looks. They are an ever-living gift, as once you show them a little attention and water them, they will live for a long time. They also offer great mental and physical health benefits, for mindfulness to purifying the air.”

“The bonus is you take them with you if you ever move house,” she adds. “They really are a great low-cost home accessory investment with a host of other benefits.”

There also seems to be an element of mindfulness in surrounding yourself with plants.

“Having mother nature close to you naturally brings extra oxygen levels into your home, says Sharon. “Having to care for something other than yourself really helps to lift your mood.”

But it might not be enough to love having plants around. There’s the business of where best to site them and how to keep them alive, thriving and looking their best.

“The pineapple plant releases oxygen at night causing the airways to dilate,” Sharon says. “What a perfect gift for that snoring person in your life, so ideal for your bedroom. The spider plant is a really popular one for the bathroom as it is easy maintenance and grows and grows.

“We recommend reading the care label for each plant but a basic rule for plant life is don’t overwater. Once a week in summer and every two weeks in winter. Spritzing bonsai trees and ferns is a great way to keep them healthy. Some organic plant food every now and again helps. Keep them in the house away from radiators and fires.”

And for those dedicated plants lovers, she adds, “Give your new house baby a name, talk to it and enjoy being a plant parent.”

Prices start at €39 at Newblooms.ie.