Wish List: Start ordering those gifts for Father's Day, people

Maybe you know a fella new to the fatherhood club, or maybe his membership is pending? Check out this Rose Gold Range of baby furniture from Snuz.

It’s just landed in Ireland and is exclusively available at Irish baby store Bygge Bo. The range includes a variety of rose gold baby products that are designed to grow with the child. Find out more at www.byggebo.com

If your dad likes his liquor, you could indulge him with The Whiskey Buff Luxury Hamper from The Greengrocer’s Daughter. For €75, you get the Trilogy Fercullen Whiskey Miniature Pack distilled at The Powerscourt Distillery, paired with Garden of Ireland caramel chocolates, peanuts and a Greengrocer’s Daughter hipflask.

See www.greengrocersdaughter.com for more.

If your father is an eco-friendly one, check out the reusable thermal bottles from Mother Reusables. Priced at €35 for a large 500ml bottle, or €26/330ml bottles, they can be bought online at www.motherresuables.com or in Avoca stores, Designist or Reuzi stores.

Designed by artist Vyacheslav Kolb, each bottle comes packaged in biodegradable cardboard, made to be recycled, and for every product sold, Mother Reusables will donate a percentage of the sale to the Eden Reforestation Projects, which helps to replant forests in some of the world’s poorest regions.

www.edenprojects.org

With the Friends reunion hitting our screens this week, who can forget Joey’s manbag? He paved the way for all those cool dads out there that need more than a back pocket for all their stuff. This is the Zign bag from Zalando. €30, www.zalando.ie. Remember it’s not a purse, isn’t that right, Tribbiani?

Give your pop the gift of organisation this year. Meadows & Byrne has the ultimate sofa organiser.

The holdall sofa organiser comes in a soft suede leather in tan featuring two pockets and in a three pocketed contemporary grey.

One side has a cleverly weighted edge which means you can secure it around the arm of a sofa or armchair. Stuff the pockets with remote controls, tablets, reading glasses, magazines and any other gadgets without any slippage.

€89 at stores nationwide and online on www.meadowsandbyrne.com

If your dad likes pottering (escaping) in the garden, get him a few plants to keep him busy. Aldi have a range of Bee Happy plants, on sale in 145 stores nationwide from next Thursday, June 3. Plants like this dahlia are starting at €1.99, so you could get him a good bunch of them. There’ll also be bidens, bacopas and nemesias on offer.

www.aldi.ie

Men’s skincare is all the rage at the moment. Jazz up your father’s routine with Codex Beauty, they’ve designed a relaxing yet effective facial treatment to clear out pores, soften tough patches, and give skin a healthy, rested glow.

Pictured is their Antu serum for men, available at www.codexbeauty.com, www.brownthomas.com and www.arnotts.ie as well as instore at Meadows and Byrne, McCauley Chemists, Cara Pharmacy, Lloyds Pharmacy, The Clean Beauty Edit, Kilkenny Stores, Selfridges, O’Sullivan’s Pharmacies and Dublin Airport.

A comfy cushion for his favourite chair, you’ll make his day. This Good Days design for €13 caught my eye on www.simplybe.ie