Wish List: Start ordering those gifts for Father's Day, people

If your dad likes pottering (escaping) in the garden, get him a few plants to keep him busy. Aldi have a range of Bee Happy plants, on sale in 145 stores nationwide from next Thursday, June 3. Plants like this dahlia are starting at €1.99, so you could get him a good bunch of them. There’ll also be bidens, bacopas and nemesias on offer.
Men’s skincare is all the rage at the moment. Jazz up your father’s routine with Codex Beauty, they’ve designed a relaxing yet effective facial treatment to clear out pores, soften tough patches, and give skin a healthy, rested glow.