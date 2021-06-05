Wish List: Our guide to the ultimate in Father's Day gifts 

Is your dad the entertaining sort? Make him feel like a proper grill master with this new George Foreman grill, (€109.99) which is rather clever as you can use it indoors and outdoors. Big family? No problem.

With space to BBQ over 15 servings plus a removable grill stand that you can transfer out to the garden or patio, it's a handy addition for Dad's BBQ repertoire.

The grill comes with a lid hanger, cup holder and that durable non-stick coating and proprietary fat-removing slope.

It's really hardwearing easy to clean, and, as someone whose cholesterol is like a telephone number, I'm glad there's no need for butter or oil, and the sloped grilling surface helps remove up to 42% of fat.

There's even a temperature probe at the side of the grill that means you can pick from five heat settings to get the best results on any kind of food.

The appliance is apartment approved, kitchen ready and perfect for patios. The George Foreman range is available from independent electrical retailers nationwide.

Crisp fan? Get a Keogh’s Crisps special delivery to dad’s door. They've created a Happy Father’s Day bag, which comes packed along with a variety of other flavours for dad to try.

www.keoghs.ie/shop, priced at €10.99.

If he's having crisps, he might as well have a drink to go with them. Irish craft brewer, Porterhouse Brew Co. has just launched in 168 Lidl stores.

www.lidl.ie and www.porterhouseco.ie

Maybe your dad is an art fan. Cork contemporary landscape painter Cora Murphy is set to release her new collection of original oil paintings next week.

Expect some sublime seascapes from her time in the Cill Rialaig retreat in Kerry and her ongoing series in response to Spike Island but you have to be on her mailing list to get first dibs!

In the meantime here's 'All at Sea' - a limited edition print and it's 20% off this weekend to celebrate us all making our way to the waves.

Available in super generous sizes - the medium (pictured) is €199 this weekend. Large and X-large sizes available too - shipping worldwide.

www.coramurphy.com

Irish tech company Mint + have some techie offerings if that's your pop's thing. This Huawei Sound Speaker is €189 and perfect for that summer BBQ he's going to be hosting.

Right?

Just don't let dad be the DJ. Easy tap to transfer audio from your phone, these wireless bluetooth speakers have 360 surround sound and include cool extras like ring lighting pulsing to the beat.

www.mintplus.ie

If you've got a radical dude for a dad, a Huku balance board might do the trick. They're a completely sustainable Irish brand that creates beautiful balance boards, all designed and produced in Donegal.

Pictured is their newest creation, the Lár - it is their first 360 balance board, it can be used to target specific muscles in physio or just for taking a break when working at home. Find out more at www.hukubalance.com

Does Dad need a coffee before you can talk to him of the morning (or is that just mams, cough). He might like the rather stylish Vertuo coffee machine. He'll be spoilt for choice, with five cup sizes - give me the mug, I shouted.

And we're delighted to note, the new machine is made from 54% recycled plastic and packed in 100% recycled cardboard. Pictured here is the dark chrome matching for €239. Find out more at www.nespresso.com/ie

Orla O Visual Art is based in North Cork, and she has a gorgeous collection called ‘Words in Porcelain’ offering. This one is €70 and one of Orla's favourites. She says:"Remember when you were small, how you looked up to the giant that was your dad, and as we grow older the height evens out." See www.orlaovisual.ie for more.