Garden jobs: Tend to baskets, containers and bedding plants

The low temperatures recently would have us thinking that we were gardening in March and not May as was the case.

Many plants have been quite late coming into leaf and into bloom. Many alliums and other delights are slower and later this year as a result.

I only sowed my tomato seeds last week as I think it was nearly too cold to have done it much sooner. Hopefully, I will be dining on them in late summer and autumn.

Many shrubs, in particular hydrangeas and griselinia, can look dramatically affected by light frosts in May. Their tender new foliage found the nights too cold and has often turned black in colour. Don’t worry if you see this on your shrubs at the moment.

Irish Examiner gardening columnist Peter Dowdall. Picture: John Allen

It is only superficial damage, these shrubs are fully hardy and will grow out of it, producing lots more healthy new growth as the season progresses. More of concern are any half-hardy annuals and veg plants that you may have planted out too early.

If they succumbed to frost and cold damage, then they are gone.

As with my tomatoes, there’s still time to sow more and enjoy blooms and a harvest this year.

Now that the temperatures are travelling in the right direction and our weather becoming more summer-like, it’s time to start thinking bedding plants, hanging baskets, window boxes and other planted containers.

These will all bring an injection of summer colour into the garden. When filling baskets and containers it pays to really fill them with plants.

Don’t leave gaps, this is gardening for instant gratification. In the garden-proper, plants should all be allotted space to grow and room in which to mature.

It is prudent to do your homework when planting in the “real” garden and find out about the ultimate height and spread of plants so that shrubs don’t start encroaching on each other and growing into one untidy mess.

Not so for baskets and containers, as you want results as soon as possible and what you didn’t want in the beds and with your shrubs is exactly what you do want in these seasonal planters. You want everything to grow into each other, scrambling and twining together to give masses of colour.

Many of the hybridised bedding and patio plants available will be of little or no benefit to the bees. They have been so intensively bred that they often contain no nectar or pollen. Everything has been lost in the effort to breed the perfect colour, shape or form.

That is most definitely not to say that we shouldn’t festoon our home, garden and workplace with pots full of summer colour, it’s more to say that we need to choose wisely. Bacopa Snowflake is a beautiful trailing white flower that will grow down the side of a pot or basket and keep flowering for months on end. Bidens aurea has an informal habit, scrambling through any pot or planter in which you plant it.

Its light and airy foliage means that it works well with other plants, using the heavier leaved geraniums and petunias for support and its bright yellow blooms contrast beautifully with the often, darker shades of petunias and geraniums.

Both the bacopa and the bidens are important for bees as they will feed voraciously on them as they will with cosmos and allysum.

Not strictly a bedding plants the perennial Verbena rigida will provide upright stems of pure purple flowers throughout the summer and into the autumn, providing colour and height — all the while feeding bees, hoverflies and other pollinators.

Once you have chosen your plants and really crammed the containers full of plants, the next thing that you will need to focus on is feeding. Whether it is a basket, box or pot, the amount of room available for the roots to establish will be quite restricted and the amount of moisture and nutrients available will be finite. Often, only a week or so after planting, nutrient levels in the soil or compost will be completely depleted.

To start with, only use a good quality, moisture-retentive compost. This can be homemade, or shop-bought. Don’t be lazy and use last years as this will have no nutrient value whatsoever and may even be harbouring some damaging grubs. Consign last year’s to the compost bins or directly on to beds outside before you start.

To ensure that they continue to give great, colour during the whole summer, pinch out dead flowers and feed with a good quality tomato food. Most plant foods are absorbed through the root system though there are some foliar feeds available.

I find it best to drench the planters with a solution of the Irish made, Nature Safe Tomato Food and water as this also contains extracts of seaweed which will provide the plants with all that they may need.

Got a gardening question for Peter Dowdall? Email gardenquestions@examiner.ie