Richard Collins: Swifts take advantage of wind beneath their wings

Mirror mirror on the wall, who is the fastest of them all? The cheetah, with its 130km/hr sprints, should take the gold at the forthcoming Olympics, while the peregrine, swooping in at 390km/hr, is the avian favourite. But what creature will triumph in the marathon?

Susanne Akesson and Giuseppe Bianco of Lund University are impartial judges of long-distance bird contests. They fitted miniature geo-locators to swifts nesting in Lapland and tracked the migration to Africa and back. Writing in the journal iScience, they reveal that each swift travelled about 570km a day. One individual clocked a daily average of 830km over nine days.

These speeds are substantially higher than had been predicted for swifts. So how did they manage such feats? The answer is that they cheated, though without resorting to performance-enhancing drugs.

"Wind speeds often exceed air speeds generated by powered flight in birds," the researchers note.

Swifts check which way the wind is blowing and piggyback on air currents.

The geo-locator data also revealed that the swifts flew more directly and faster during their spring migration to Europe than they did on the autumn journey back to Africa. This, the scientists think, is also down to exploitation of tail winds. Air currents, they estimate, provide around 20% more energy to swifts flying northwards in spring than to birds travelling southwards in autumn.

Flying is demanding. Fat, the bird’s fuel, is heavy. Carrying enough of it on long flights is a particular burden. Swifts solve that problem by adopting a fly-and-forage strategy. By refuelling at suitably placed locations, where flying insects are abundant, they avoid having to carry excess baggage.

I remember seeing a spectacular swift and swallow feeding frenzy at an oasis in the Sahara some years ago. A pond there, surrounded by palms and desert vegetation, produced swarms of insects.

Swifts break many cherished avian taboos. Few other birds would even dream of doing the things these ‘devil birds’ get up to. Light and streamlined for an aerial lifestyle, the legs and feet are tiny. What Aristotle called ‘the footless one’ can’t even stand, let alone walk.

Its biological name is ‘apus’; ‘a’ in Greek means ‘no’ and ‘pous’ is ‘foot’. The handful of species worldwide that are able to become torpid to save energy during short-term food shortages includes swifts. Chicks can reduce their metabolism when adverse weather prevents their parents catching the flying insects they need.

The swift’s most radical innovation came to light during the First World War. A French airman cut the engine of his plane to glide silently over enemy lines at night. Drifting quietly, 10,000ft above the ground, he noticed birds "which seemed to be motionless" beside his plane. One, becoming trapped in the aircraft, turned out to be a swift. The pilot had discovered that his avian companions sleep on the wing.

True creatures of the air, swifts don’t just sleep aloft. Flying insects provide all the food they need, partners choose each other in flight, and lovers mate in the air. If only their babies could be produced without needing a nest, swifts would no doubt abandon contact with the ground altogether.