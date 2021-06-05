Lions, teapots, forks and sketches 

AN UNFRAMED, unsigned pencil sketch “Bridge over the Awbeg at Buttevant Castle” comes up at Aidan Foley’s online auction at Doneraile today.

Lot 301 dates to the 1840s and seems to be in good condition. A purchaser might set out to solve the mystery of who made it. The auction features a broad mix of antique furniture and collectible items as well as art by Albert Hartland, Arthur Maderson, Pauline Bewick, Con Campbell, Lorna Miller, Marie Carroll and others.