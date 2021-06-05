Lions, teapots, forks and sketches 

Previews of online auctions in Doneraile and Bandon
This exceptional pair of bronze garden lions come up at Hegarty's in Bandon tomorrow.

Sat, 05 Jun, 2021 - 10:00
Des O’Sullivan

AN UNFRAMED, unsigned pencil sketch “Bridge over the Awbeg at Buttevant Castle” comes up at Aidan Foley’s online auction at Doneraile today.

Lot 301 dates to the 1840s and seems to be in good condition. A purchaser might set out to solve the mystery of who made it. The auction features a broad mix of antique furniture and collectible items as well as art by Albert Hartland, Arthur Maderson, Pauline Bewick, Con Campbell, Lorna Miller, Marie Carroll and others.

This unsigned 1840s pencil sketch "Bridge over the Awbeg River at Buttevant Castle" come under the hammer at Aidan Foley's auction online today.
A selection of furniture, art, silver, garden furniture and jewellery will come under the hammer at Hegarty’s online sale in Bandon tomorrow. Among the highlights are an 18th-century Irish silver teapot made in Dublin in 1796 and a silver fork by the Limerick maker Maurice Fitzgerald.

Lots of note include an exceptional pair of bronze garden classical lions and a mid-18th -century Irish Georgian tea table.

antiques
Lions, teapots, forks and sketches 

