Memories are made of these

Travel back in time with Irish advertising posters, says Des O'Sullivan
Sat, 29 May, 2021 - 07:29
Des O’Sullivan

HISTORICAL Irish advertising material assembled over 40 years by a private collector in the south-east will come under the hammer at a two-day sale by Sheppard's in Durrow on June 10 and 11. 

The memory-jogging lots on offer mark the changes over the years from 1880 to 1990 with everything from a c1890 Gouldings Manures Clock to a fez-wearing turkey on a c1962 Aer Lingus ad encouraging people to send their turkey gift by air. 

A c1890 Gouldings clock at Sheppard's.

Believe it or not, Aer Lingus used to hold an annual week-long airlift of Irish turkeys to London, Liverpool, Glasgow, Birmingham, Manchester, Cardiff and Bristol.

There is a rare art deco poster from around 1925 for Craven A cigarettes designed by Jean d'Ylen (1886-1938), a French Impressionist and Modern artist. 

You could make it a Merry Christmas with Tayto or travel to Australia via The Cape. 

P and O Australia via the Cape at Sheppard's.

Another rarity is the Persses Galway Irish Whiskey from the Nun's Island distillery which closed in 1908, An 1896 ad for an Albionette oil stove is by Dudley Hardy (1867-1922), the poster artist credited with pioneering the British commercial art style.

