Memories are made of these

HISTORICAL Irish advertising material assembled over 40 years by a private collector in the south-east will come under the hammer at a two-day sale by Sheppard's in Durrow on June 10 and 11.

The memory-jogging lots on offer mark the changes over the years from 1880 to 1990 with everything from a c1890 Gouldings Manures Clock to a fez-wearing turkey on a c1962 Aer Lingus ad encouraging people to send their turkey gift by air.