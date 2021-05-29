No shortage of competitive bidding for works at Whyte's and Adams

ENCOMPASSING everything from genre paintings, still life, abstract art, landscapes and Saint Gobnait to an original copy of the Irish Proclamation and a large bronze plaque made for An Tostal in 1953 the art sales at Whyte's on Monday and Adams next Wednesday are brimful of interest.

Given that collectors have adjusted remarkably well to the online model it seems safe to predict that there will be no shortage of competitive bidding for the 160 works on offer at Whyte's and the 149 at Adams. In a welcome move towards normality the easing of Covid restrictions allows viewing for these sales by appointment.

Online or in person, there is much to see and appreciate. Whyte's kicks off online next Monday at 6pm. We featured Muldoon and the Rattlesnake by Yeats on these pages last week.

Sean Keating painted his friend Harry Clarke thinking about St Gobnait on the Aran Islands while working on a commission for his series of 11 windows at the Honan Chapel in Cork. The acclaimed windows were installed in 1916.

Yellow Red (1994), an etching 18/30 by Sean Scully at Whyte's.

Gobnait is traditionally associated with Ballyvourney in Co Cork and with the Aran Islands. The resultant oil painting by Keating, exhibited at the RHA in 1918, is lot 45 at Whyte's, with an estimate of €50,000-€70,000.

Along with Yeats and Keating, Whyte's has work by artists including Cedil Maguire, Nathaniel Hone, Walter Osborne, Charlotte MacCausland, Harry Kernoff, Patrick Leonard, William Leech, Mary Swanzy, Maurice MacGonigal, Dan O'Neill, Tony O'Malley, Louis le Brocquy, Sean Scully, Donald Teskey and many others.

A bronze An Tostal commemorative plaque celebrating Irish life by the sculptor Gabriel Hayes (1909-1978) is estimated at €3,000-€4,000 and there are prints by Bob Dylan and David Bowie with estimates from €1,200 to €3,000.

Original copies of the Proclamation of the Irish Republic are always much sought after. The one at Adam's next Wednesday evening, signed by the printer Christopher Brady and obtained in Sackville Street on Easter Monday, 1916, has an estimate of €150,000.

Over the Estuary by John Shinnors at James Adam.

The sky and sea are made of blues, blacks and purples in William Croziers' structural landscape The Inlet which Adams estimate at €20,000-€30,000. There is a more traditional approach in Cottages in Achill by Paul Henry (€140,000-€160,000) while the acclaimed Limerick artist John Shinnors took inspiration from the River Shannon for his magnificent and dynamic oil on canvas diptych Over the Estuary (€30,000-€50,000).

Camille Souters' Cycling to Chioggia, a little town south of Venice, is a memory painting from 1961 that was once in the collection of Sir Basil Goulding. It is estimated at €15,000-€25,000.

Another memory jogger is an Elkington and Co. bronze of Oliver Goldsmith after John Henry Foley RA RHA (1818-1874). The estimate here is €3,000-€4,000.

Another highlight is In a Dublin Waxworks by Jack B Yeats (€60,000-€100,000) once in the collection of the late Garech Browne at Luggala.

The Dublin Waxworks was a popular attraction until it was burnt down during the 1916 Rising.