Your passion for gardening can grow a legacy for hospice care

Budding gardeners, late bloomers and green thumbs are all being invited to “pledge to plant” in the next few weeks to help raise funds for Irish Hospice Foundation services in their local areas.

So many people have developed a passion for planting or have found time to potter in the garden over the last year or so to further develop their existing love for the outdoors and now it’s time to put your new-found or long-standing knowledge to good use for others.

GARDEN LEGACY

My own interest in gardening comes from my mother who nurtured it and since childhood it has developed into a lifelong and life encompassing passion.

In her last few months, my mother was fortunate to have been cared for in Marymount Hospice, Cork.

Irish Examiner gardening columnist Peter Dowdall. Picture: John Allen

The care and humanity shown by those who were trusted with her care will remain with me forever.

Kathy Whyte’s late mum too was a keen gardener who left her with a wonderful appreciation of flowers, gardens and all things beautiful.

This legacy, combined with a wish to generate funds for Irish Hospice Foundation, has inspired Kathy to develop “Pledge to Plant”, whereby people throughout Ireland will be asked to “Pledge to Plant” seeds, flowers, herbs, vegetables, or create bunches of flowers that they then gift to family, friends, neighbours or colleagues on June 26.

In return, the recipients will be asked to make a donation to Irish Hospice Foundation.

With more people than ever before unearthing a newfound love of gardening, individuals, groups, communities, schools and businesses are being invited to plant some extra seeds, flowers and herbs now, and to donate them for sale in June. Monies raised will go directly to the Irish Hospice Foundation.

It was originally planned to sell the plants based on your Eircode. You would leave plants at your door and an honesty box beside them but thankfully, as restrictions are being lifted and it is becoming safer to mix outdoors, this has been changed and now, people are encouraged to sell them in whatever way that they want.

With many garden shows cancelled this year, the event will go some way to compensate, creating an opportunity to share flowers and plants with each other in communities throughout Ireland. If restrictions allow, people could have six people in their garden on a set day to collect their plants.

A bit like a coffee morning — but with plants! All donations can be made directly to the Irish Hospice Foundation on www.justgiving.com/campaign/pledgetoplant

I think this is a fantastic idea, many people in parks and estates around the country have committed to setting up plant sale tables on the day to sell their horticultural pledges.

Thus, they raise funds for a very worthwhile cause while developing their propagating skills and mixing with the local community.

GETTING INVOLVED

If you haven’t heard of this initiative yet and haven’t already started a packet of seeds or other botanical treasure to be ready for June 26 then there is still plenty of time.

Nasturtiums and sunflowers will germinate nearly in front of your eyes at this time of the year and will certainly have filled a pot to be saleable by then.

Cuttings taken now, of certain plants such as roses, choisya, hebe and other easy, evergreen plants, will have rooted enough to be new plants by then.

These are all grown by what is referred to as semi-ripe, nodal cuttings. The “semi-ripe” refers to this year’s growth and “nodal” simply means that you take the cutting at a node. A node is any point on the stem where a leaf or another side shoot joins.

Remove about four-six inches of this year’s growth with a clean cut. Ensure the base of the cutting is at a node, remove all but one pair of leaves.

Remove the terminal bud, this may be a flower bud or a growing tip. Dip the base of the cutting into some rooting hormone and stick into a pot or seed tray filled with good quality compost. Compost should be moistened before putting in the cutting.

The reason it is important that the base of the cutting is on a node is that this is where the auxins collect and these are the hormones responsible for developing roots.

Keep the new cuttings indoors for a few weeks, a kitchen window-sill will do fine, if you don’t have a glasshouse.

Then, by June 26 you should have a new, young plant that can then further its journey in a new garden having raised some money for the Irish Hospice Foundation on its way.

I cannot think of a nicer thing to do over the next few weeks.

Got a gardening question for Peter Dowdall? Email gardenquestions@examiner.ie