'Listen to the room: Before dressing it, have a chat with it'

Remember Ikea’s advert a few years back with a chirpy song called, “Chuck Out Your Chintz Today”? It was like a call to arms for fans of Scandinavian design and the pared-back look.
With this in mind, if you’re planning on chucking away your chintz and are hell-bent on ripping out dado rails, stop and consider how this was once your style. Maybe its value has not yet been exhausted and could even be reinvented, a thought which occurred to me while browsing Design Secrets, a new book by hotelier and interior designer Kit Kemp whose projects extend from London to New York.
Her hotel designs less so, of course, being free of the character our personal detritus brings.
“Traditionally, dado rails were installed to prevent chair backs from damaging the walls,” she says, “but now they are often removed from rooms because they are considered outdated. However, I see a dado rail as an opportunity to combine different fabrics and materials.”
- Design Secrets: adding character and style to an interior to make it your own, by Kit Kemp. €28.17. (Published by Hardie Grant)