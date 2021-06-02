Richard Collins: Bats born with innate sense of speed of sound

If the sun exploded, it would take eight minutes for us to discover the catastrophe. Sightings of the moon are over a second out of date, while the light arriving today from Betelgeuse started its journey during the Hundred Years War. There is no universal ‘now’; we live in ‘the extended present’. Nor are we in space, but in ‘space time’.

Time delays affect all visual perceptions, but they are so infinitesimally small in everyday life as to be undetectable.

Functioning in space-time presents no practical difficulty for us, but time delay raises a problem for bats. It is not the speed of light that matters to them, however, but the speed of sound. These creatures of the night are not ‘blind as bats’, but vision isn’t their primary sense. Bats use echoes from the sound pulses they transmit to map their surroundings. The result is an aural impression of the world, not a visual one.

No matter how you measure it, the speed of light is famously constant. However, the speed of sound varies with the composition and temperature of the air through which it travels. There can be a difference of up to 10% between cold winter and warm summer conditions. Using reflected pulses to judge distances of objects is, therefore, prone to error. To take account of variation in the speed of sound, bats must respond to the state of the air around them.

‘What is it like to be a bat?’ is the title of a famous essay by the American philosopher Thomas Nagel. His question still intrigues scientists and philosophers. In a paper just published, Eran Amichai and Yossi Yovel of Tel Aviv University contribute a new piece to the mysterious bat jigsaw.

Richard Collins: 'The speed of sound is hard-wired in bats'

Do young bats learn echolocation through trial and error, or is awareness of the speed of sound hard-wired into their brains? Amichai and Yovel conducted an ingenious experiment to answer this question. Wild bats were captured and taken into captivity, where they were trained to fly towards a target.

Sound travels faster in helium than it does in air. Therefore, pulses transmitted in a helium environment will give different ‘readings’ of distances to objects. The greater 'sound speed' will give bats the impression that objects are closer than they actually are.

When the researchers began releasing helium into the experimental chamber, the bats progressively misjudged distances to targets, thinking them to be nearer than they actually were.

The researchers then examined the performances of captive bat ‘pups’, raised from birth in an artificial helium-rich environment. Had they adapted in childhood to the increased speed of sound? The results showed that they hadn’t; they made the same distance errors as their wild adult counterparts.

The researchers conclude that the speed of sound is hard-wired in bats; they are born with an innate sense of it.

Offering a partial answer to Nagel’s question, the experiment shows that bats live in a time-dominated world quite unlike our spatially organised one.

"Moreover, our results suggest that bats encode the world in terms of time and do not translate time into distance," the researchers note.