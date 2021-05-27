Fancy a dip in a fabulous hot tub made from rubbish bins?

It has to be upcycling at its most upwardly mobile — rubbish bins, radiators, a stove, and a random old sliding door have gained a glamorous new lease of life this summer as the ultimate in luxury outdoor living spaces.

Bernard Deay in Clane, Co Kildare, reimagined the discarded items as a hot tub and relaxation area for his whole family to enjoy.

The project, completed over 10 days, was selected as one of two finalists in episode four of the RTÉ One series The Big DIY Challenge for what the judges described as its “smart sustainability”.

David and Caroline O'Brien undertook a garden makeover.

“Going with the theme of upcycling I’m using old waste bins; two people will fit in one and two people in the other,” he said. “I’m plumbing them together.”

Bernard’s father, sister and girlfriend helped construct the framework, complete with uprights, to support the base of the hot tub.

He repurposed discarded corrugated sheeting from a neighbour’s shed while his dad Patrick used floorboards as cladding.

“We then found a sliding door, so the door’s now going to become a roof light,” said Bernard.

The stove is used to heat the water in the hot tub, while Bernard sprayed radiators black, to attract extra heat. “This will attract the sun and there’s a bit of glass behind too,” he said.

“It’ll be all gravity-fed and fingers crossed we’ll heat the water.”

Bartosz Zacharcyk's garden set.

As he heaped logs into the stove, he said: “We’ve created something that we can all enjoy and use.”

Judge Jennifer Byrne, a construction lecturer, said: “Using a door as a roof light, radiators as solar panels and who would believe you could make a Jacuzzi out of old bins, it’s unbelievable.”

Also making the final in episode four was Pat Murphy in Slievedurda, Co Carlow, who built a Newgrange-inspired garden seating area and fire pit from rocks and stones found in a nearby old bog.

Pat Murphy in his Newgrange-inspired garden, with fire pit.

The retired school principal quoted Picasso when he spoke of his love for working with stone: “It’s your work in life that is the ultimate seduction.” Judge Jimmy Englezos, Ronseal, chose the outdoor living space as a finalist for Pat’s “commitment to their vision and painstaking backbreaking work”.

The other projects to feature in episode fore were a Lord of the Rings-style playhouse created by Alan Glass in Fearnamona, Co Offaly, for his five children.

Edward Jameson created a hot tub and cabana.

Éanna Ryan in Churchtown, Dublin, created a freestanding bathroom cabinet with mirrored doors and herringbone side panels as a token of love for his girlfriend, while Kevin Seoighe in Carraroe, Co Galway, battled the perfect storm of howling wind and rain to create his greenhouse against all odds.

Kevin Seoighe in his greenhouse.

Martin Larkin and Shauna Leamy in Monasterevin, Co Kildare, built a false chimney breast in their living room and Adrian Padden in Ballina, Co Mayo, fashioned a geodesic dome greenhouse from plans he found on the internet, written in Russian.

Adrian Padden with his geodesic dome greenhouse.

Stuart and Regina Kirk in Clongriffin, Dublin, completely transformed their living room with a feature wall and chimney breast and Edward Jameson in Camolin, Co Wexford, along with his partner Abbie and her mother Nancy created a “staycation” outdoor hot tub and cabana.

Bartosz (Bart) Zacharczyk and his fiancée Monika in Castledermot, Co Kildare, created a three-piece garden set including a wooden swing seat, stone well and wheelbarrow, while husband-and-wife team David and Caroline O'Brien in Blackrock, Dublin, undertook garden makeover, complete with new fence.