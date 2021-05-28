In full Bloom despite second year as a virtual event

For the second year in a row due to Covid-19 restrictions, Bloom Festival has to be a virtual event but that doesn't mean gardeners can't get stuck in. The public can take part in #BloomAtHome via a series of virtual initiatives and events providing gardening advice and inspiration.

New for 2021, Bord Bia is sharing seven easy-to-follow garden design and planting plans to help the public create a dream garden at home.

Designed by award-winning Bloom show garden designers, Bord Bia is sharing seven garden designs which can be re-created either in full, or in part, at home, according to time, space and budget.

Alanna and Alyssa Keeley at the launch of Bord Bia Bloom 2021. Picture: Chris Bellew /Fennell Photography

From an easy-to-maintain family friendly garden to an outdoor space perfect for entertaining, the garden plans feature a range of Irish grown plants that are available to purchase in garden centres and retailers. Each of the seven design packs in the series feature a detailed planting plan and planting list that can be downloaded from BordBiaBloom.com.

Carol Marks, horticulture sector manager, Bord Bia said: “The plans have been designed to suit a range of different needs and provide inspiration for transforming your garden. A top tip is that the border details from each design are accessible for any gardener to implement, based on their garden aspect."

Each garden design comes with a range of inspirational images, an animated walk-through and a full plant list to make buying the plants as simple as possible.

Bord Bia is also hosting a range of virtual activities and initiatives over the June bank holiday weekend.

These include a live talk series and Q&As, hosted by RTÉ’s Miriam O’Callaghan. The live talk series is for inspiration and advice on how to design and maintain your outdoor space, as well as explore the physical and mental benefits of gardening. The line-up will include Irish rugby star, Peter O’Mahony and actress and wellness expert, Aoibhín Garrihy.

Also, to be in with a chance of winning some great gardening prizes, post a picture or video of your garden space, blooming balcony or proud plants on Instagram, Twitter or Facebook using #BloomAtHome and tag @BordBiaBloom from Thursday, June 3, to Monday, June 7. Winners will be announced on Tuesday, June 8. For more information on the full line-up for Bord Bia Bloom 2021 and to access the garden designs and plant lists visit Bord Bia Bloom.

