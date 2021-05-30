Garden Q&A: How can I help a replanted tree to take root? 

Question

A neighbour of mine has recently planted out a weeping beech tree after it was in a container, which was far too small, for 20 years.

It needs help to get the roots in the right directions.

What can I do to help the tree roots in autumn?

ANSWER

One of the most important things to focus on when planting any new tree is stability.

To ensure the tree anchors well in the soil and doesn’t end up rocking and thus being loose in the soil forevermore, staking is necessary.

In a situation like this where the rootball has been severely pot-bound, you will have to go a step further and loosen the root ball.

Trees absorb water and nutrients from the soil through their root hairs. These are microscopic and are located at the root tips.

When the roots have been wrapping around themselves in circles inside a pot for 20 years, these root tips could well be in the centre of the root ball and not, where they should be, on the outside of the root system.

Thus, it will be necessary for you to tease the roots apart so that they can make contact with the soil quicker and thus help to anchor the tree in position.

The tree will do this all on its own but it could take several years, it would be better for you to do it during this autumn/winter if possible.

• Got a gardening question for Peter Dowdall? Email gardenquestions@examiner.ie