We pick four swinging egg chairs to sway you this summer

Hanging egg chairs are scrambling our brains again this summer, with the Florabest hanging egg chair from Lidl selling out hours and shoppers queuing from 5.30am.
Here’s our pick of some other suspended beauties to sway, cocoon and comfort this summer.
Very similar to the Florabest, Argos offers this rattan-effect hanging egg chair, above, intended for indoor/outdoor use in grey, €300, price valid until 30/07, argos.ie (following lock-down).
This gorgeous slightly squared up Lyra chair from the feted house of Made.com, is best kept out of wet weather, but would look beautiful under the protection of a sunroom or conservatory. €549, made.com.
Round bases like this Panama-style from outdoor.ie are extremely stable, so a good choice for a busy, heavily used family egg. PE rattan in Natural, Cloud Grey or Black, From €429.
Classic natural wicker makes this H-K Living basket chair a real bargain at just €219. Ensure you mount it on a tough clip and chain, and whip it down at the first sign of rain, woodesign.ie.