Create the perfect patio or courtyard in your outdoor space

One of the exquisite tensions in our gardens is hard and soft surfacing. Patios, paths, secondary courtyards, horticultural inclined walling, their surrounding features and planting offer visual focus and entertainment stages.
Abridging the house, well-designed, dry, level going serves as a characterful overture and front-row seat to the garden.
There’s a sliding scale between an almost completely “hard” tamed landscape tailored in precision-cut slab, and softer sylvan surroundings girdling some sartorial hard going. Though not “warm” space, patios extend the perceived footprint of the house, making them a great investment.
The orientation of your house together with privacy considerations should determine just where the patio should be, and what size and shape will most effectively catch as much of that late morning to early evening warmth.
Any good DIY landscape gardening website, YouTube or book can outline the basics demanded of a small, uncomplicated hard seating area. Still, there’s an important skill set needed around cement for example. Holey home-knitted jumpers are one thing. I don’t want a patio or deck that looks like it was made by me. Brutally assess if you’re physically up to lifting sod and compacting a stone base.