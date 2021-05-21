Green days: Sustainable shopping for your home 

Shops are open again and it feels like Christmas, but as we indulge in new purchases retailers are making efforts to tempt us to products with eco-friendly credentials If you were among the home interior buffs who were green with envy at fashionistas celebrating the re-opening of their mecca, Penneys, your turn has finally arrived to get the longed-for retail fix.

Mega interiors store Ikea reopened its Irish branches at Dublin’s Ballymun and Carrickmines for the gadget and furniture deprived who love a bit of Scandinavian chic.

Unlike Penneys, no appointments were needed so no wasting precious time last weekend hanging online for hours trying to secure a slot.

Customers can just show up, although with typical Swedish practicality the retailer will be operating a traffic light system that only allows limited numbers of customers in the shops at any one time to maintain social distancing. This is in addition to other measures, typical of retailers nationwide, to ensure the safety of customers and staff as restrictions are relaxed.

Spring and summer 2021 looks from Ikea are now available to browse in-person at the Ballymun and Carrickmines outlets.

It could mean, however, that shoppers from outside the Dublin area who are travelling long distances will face queues in the initial days, and won’t even have the comfort of a plate of the famous Ikea Swedish meatballs to cheer them up as the restaurant will remain closed. The Bistro, however, will offer a take-away service for the weary and hungry traveller.

Customers in need of the Ikea consultation service for a new room revamp can access a remote version online which offers a combination of advice and bespoke plans, starting at €65 per room, and for homes where the last year of lockdown has highlighted sketchy storage facilities, kitchen, wardrobe and living room storage planning appointments are also available online.

Just in case your eco-conscience is nagging away in the background, a spokesperson for the multi-national retailer said, “By 2030 all IKEA products will be made from renewable, recyclable and/or recycled materials and they will be designed to be re-used, refurbished, re-manufactured or recycled, following circular design principles.” This is in addition to Ikea’s current efforts which sees 70% of materials they use made from recycled or renewable materials.

Casey's Nova range of products is a sustainable option made from recycled materials while being stylish and ultra-modern.

There’s delectable news too for vegans who miss out on the joy of Swedish meatballs. A plant-based alternative called the Hyvudroll has been developed with a guilt-free carbon footprint of just 4% of the meat version, and looking and tasting exactly like its carnivore cousin, they say.

A remote kitchen planning service is available from Ikea online by appointment.

Just in case your spring clear out includes slinging some of your old Ikea furniture, later this month there’s the launch of Buy Back, a scheme where they’ll buy back unwanted IKEA furniture in an effort to contribute to a circular economy. The furniture will be re-sold in a new second-hand section called Bargain Corner.

But if you’re wondering whether it’s worthwhile schlepping an old Billy bookcase all the way to Ballymun, Ikea is offering, in the form of a voucher for in-store use, 50% of the original price for an item as good as new; 40% if it has minor scratches, and 30% if it’s well used with several scratches.

At the same time, some of our home-grown shops are taking the initiative to offer sustainable products without compromising on style and comfort.

David Casey of Cork and Limerick-based Casey’s Furniture, says, “At Casey’s Furniture we appreciate the importance of sustainability to our customers and have made a conscious effort to become more sustainable.” For spring and summer2021, expect their Nova range which David describes as, “completely eco-friendly with all products 100% foam free with no unnecessary use of man-made chemicals, and also includes pillows made from nothing but recycled and reused plastic bottles.

“Plastic bottles are recycled and transformed into fibres that are woven into fabric,” he says. “In co-operation with Plasticbank, the seat cushions use fibres made from collected waste material which is reintegrated into high-quality filling.” Boutique retailers are also doing their bit for sustainability.

Phoebe Holland, owner of Rugs.ie, whose walk-in shop reopened this week, says, “In five years’ time we won’t be selling anything that’s not sustainable. Big brands have been looking at how they can make their rugs more sustainable, and finding alternatives to polypropylene.” Among the brands is Lorena Canals, which Phoebe says, “is making rugs from off-cuts on the factory floor, marketed as RugCycled.

“Sustainability is becoming more important to customers although price point is still very important too. We need to keep educating people and keep the conversation going about what we can continue to do better.”