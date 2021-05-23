Branch out: What to consider when planting a tree in your garden 

Eleven years ago I was moved to discuss how the trees outside my bedroom window used to delight me and infuriate me.

In my book Gardening With Peter Dowdall – The Importance of the Natural World, I wrote: "There is one lime tree (Tilia) in particular that I developed a relationship with over the years. It is a beautiful looking tree situated on the lower level of the grounds of the hospital overlooking the river.

"The shape is what is so dramatically stunning about the tree. To watch it come into leaf in April is enthralling. At the same time as it gives me pleasure to admire it, it also tortures me to see it coming into leaf and to see the summer starting and the world coming back into growth.

"I love watching the spring breath vibrancy into the seemingly dormant landscape, but it also acts a reminder that time is marching on.

The root of a lime tree. Picture: Ronan Nangle, Nangle and Neisen Nurseries

"When I came back into hospital in September 1997 this tree was just beginning to lose its leaves. I was using this tree as a timing device.

"I knew this tree of old. I had first met it in December 1994. I had watched the tree get dressed in the spring of 1995 and I had undergone treatment right through that year until September.

"Seasons, which became years, were moving on and I was watching all this happen from inside room 401. I was acutely aware that these years would not be given to me again. It was the tree that I resented. It just stood there in all its majesty.

"It had nothing to worry about. It didn’t have to worry about being sick. It didn’t have to worry about getting better. It didn’t have the ability to worry. Instead, it just stood there simply doing its thing.

"It doesn’t care whether I live or die. It was there before I was ever on this earth and it will be there long after me. It will go on producing leaves and dropping leaves, oblivious to my suffering and the suffering of everyone else that looks upon it every day, oblivious and uncaring towards my existence, or is it?"

There is an old saying that you should only plant in the garden during months with an “r” in them.

This advice can be largely ignored now as most plants are grown nowadays in containers and are available during each of the 52 weeks.

In days gone by, before the coming of the modern-day garden centres, all plants were supplied “bare root”. This means that they were grown in nursery fields and not pots.

They were taken out of the ground from November and were sold on.

The relevance of the “r” in the name refers to the fact that it is only ok to take plants out of the soil during the winter months when they are dormant and thus have a chance to repair any root damage before active growth begins in the spring.

Some species such as those used for hedging and as trees are still sold bare-root. This is because it is a much cheaper way to grow and obviously, hedging plants are usually required in large numbers.

There is also a cost-saving when buying trees grown in this way.

According to Ronan Nangle of Nangle and Niesen Nurseries in Cork, “Bare root in a smaller sized tree is better as there is no turning or twisting of the root system which you will get in a tree grown in a pot. This means that the root system will establish in the soil quicker, anchoring the tree into position.”

In particular, mature specimens which have been grown in a field for many years, have really just required pruning above the ground and undercutting the root system under the soil. This undercutting is a specialist task and one best left to specialist nurseries.

Suffice to say that it is not ok to just lift a mature tree out of the ground using a digger and hope that it will grow somewhere else.

Field-grown trees such as these don’t require re-potting each year nor irrigation or tying to frames to prevent them being blown over. All this results in a crop that is cheaper to produce and thus less expensive for the gardener.

The biggest structural components in any garden are the trees and the shrubs that provide natural ‘walls’ and borders

If your garden is big enough to take one or more trees then you are lucky because trees are one of nature's greatest gifts.

They act as huge environmental mops cleaning up pollution, and nasties such as carbon monoxide and carbon dioxide from the air. They will absorb this carbon and lock it away in the wood. Trees will produce more oxygen in one year than one person could ever hope to inhale in that same year.

I can't help but think that if there was a high-tech, high-cost gadget, produced by one of the global tech companies that could do such a thing, governments would spend billions.

Trees are already here, they just need to be protected and more need to be planted.

From a less scientific but equally important point of view, trees act as great sound barriers; they will protect the garden from wind damage and of course, provide beautiful shade to sit under on the long, hot balmy summer days.

Remember trees are there for us to admire and enjoy but along with this they provide places of refuge and food sources for myriad wildlife. A mature tree can sustain up to 3,000 different species.

WHAT TO CONSIDER

There are several factors to be considered before choosing a tree for your garden

Distance from the house

Distance from the house and other structures: you don’t want any damage caused by the tree in a storm. Remember the roots of most trees will be as wide as the crown.

Soil type

Some species will require particular soil pH and may need to be in well-drained or water-retentive soil.

Deciduous or evergreen

If you are using a tree to obscure an eyesore or overlooking windows, then it may be worth considering an evergreen tree. These will give year-round screening but you won't have the fantastic autumn colour display that you get from deciduous types.

Research

Before choosing a tree for your garden, do your homework to see which one is right for your garden.

This is enjoyable homework involving countless reference books, visits online, trips to the garden centres and gardens open to the public.