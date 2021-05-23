Vintage View: Why cast-iron is one of the most tempting salvage buys

Cast-iron garden furniture, wall plaques, fountain elements and ornaments are one of the most tempting salvage buys for injecting sepia-toned, 19th-century charm outdoors.

New or old (many well-favoured designs are still cast from original wood moulds in "green" sand today), it has a physical heft and pedigree that makes it suitable as an interrupting eye-catcher.

Staged on patios, pathways, swathes of lawn or even erupting through frothy planting, iron pieces are uniquely classy.

Go beyond the expected with agricultural and industrial survivals from tractor seats, to sewing machine bases as decorative elements.

Is that lawn roller or fig-leafed lad cast-iron at all? Feel it for weight, look for seams, bolts and joints, and see if there’s a name cast into the metal. Wrought iron might feel flimsier but it’s another old toughie and the alloy can be worked, unlike cast iron.

A reputable dealer will show you a variety of examples of antique iron pieces, illustrating those differences. Good bench ends can be easily refurbished by someone with the right skill set with new wood slats, making them an attractive buy you can drag back to the car even at a boot sale.

The gently distressed face of this little cast-iron character is actually serious rust and oxidation damage that will finally fade the features. Move such pieces indoors or take remedial action. Pictures: iStock

Newly cast pieces with even decades wear are easily confused with vintage cast iron, be on your mettle.

Whether you buy newly cast pieces shuffled through original Victorian and Edwardian examples from an auction or architectural salvage centre or want to give old iron a new siting, its annual care will be key to its future.

Despite having a very high carbon content of around 2%-4%, cast iron once rusted, chipped of its protective paint or sealant and open to the elements is surprisingly vulnerable to decay. It’s hard but brittle with low tensile strength. You could shatter a piece with a well-aimed hammer (wrought iron would dent or bend), and some buyers prefer the malleability of wrought iron.

Many surviving old cast-iron pieces have mould lines visible, and open surfaces, without a natural "scale" formed by oxidation. Creaked open by weight or failing joints, repeatedly wet and dried, your treasure can turn to ferrous cornflakes over time, blurring that beautiful detail, and compromising the stability of backed and legged seating and tables.

Valuable, 18th-century cast-iron rococo pieces should only be handled by a conservator.

Find out what you have before raking it down violently with a metal brush, or shipping it rudely off to the sand-blaster.

If you have fixed elderly cast-iron railings, balcony elements or any grand-stand cast-iron detailing to your home including guttering, it should be checked regularly for security, safety and stability by a specialist engineer, and made safe as necessary. Falling from any height, even one piece of a railing or statuary could prove dangerous. Even serious fractures can be pinned and pieces remoulded and recast, but it’s highly involved work.

Every saucy cast-iron jug-toting maiden and ornate hopper wants to rust to oxidise and return to the earth.

Any outdoor cast-iron piece should have a protective coating of some kind. It’s like seasoning against the elements. This might be partially its scale, formed by a well-made dense, cast-iron piece, or a water-repelling wax or a lead-based paint. This unbroken cloak of protection is what we rely on to keep water from sitting on the naked iron and teaming up with the air to wreck it.

Every year inspect the item for any degrading of that seal. Look for any breaks and pitting in the paint or wax coating, any orange areas or flaking, loosening to the bolts, cock-eyed legs – anything that shows the piece is under pressure. If your bench is repeatedly going green with mould and mildew, move it out from any overhanging trees or shrubs.

The uPVC brigade and those selling GRP (glass-reinforced plastic) argue that set against the demands of the elements, cast-iron rain-water systems are simply an uneconomical, lousy choice. Extremely heavy to put up, it’s beyond the capabilities of most domestic handymen.

Taking down ruined, brittle lengths generally involves a hacksaw or even a blowtorch to penetrate rusted bolts.

Don’t attempt such a procedure alone. You will need at least one helper to grab the other end of the guttering, securing it by rope in some instances to safely lower it to the ground without lobbing it through an upstairs window.

The joins between the lengths of the gutter are sealed with a mastic sealant which rots out over time. In short - you will have to make a long-term commitment to routine minimal care and a five-year job of painting the entire system (even with the advances of modern paint systems, including a vital bituminous coat on the inside face). Is it utterly, soul stirringly lovely, well of course it is!

Back in the garden, on the one day the Irish sun comes out for 10 hours, it’s tempting to just start blasting away at furry green cast-iron antiques with a power hose.

If there’s damage there, you’re likely to force water even deeper into unwelcome breaks in the coating, where it will sit and start cunningly devouring the metal. Instead, take a softer hose brush, the kind you might take to your car wheel hubs, together with some soapy water, washing up liquid is fine.

Flick water over the fine detail, poking the bristles through voids and over surfaces without soaking the piece completely. Use an old towel to dry it off as you go. Repeat until clean, using a pure water wipe for the final wipe.

A conservator would never paint over rust. Yes, there are products like Hammerite Ultima (around €30 for 750ml) that can be used on a smooth cast and wrought iron. Still, for our failing, antique cast iron, we don’t want to create tiny reservoirs under the paint where moisture can squat and refresh in every rain shower, finally degrading the cast iron, and bubble off the unsupported coating.

Power tools are generally a complete no-no, bar using a soft polishing tool to buff a final waxing. It’s far better to take the time to hand-sand and judiciously brush down rust and irregularities to prime the surface for appropriate repainting.

I would be lying to say that re-instating the continuous sealing paintwork was pleasant, and given that any neglected oldie is likely finished in lead paint, a properly fitting, ventilated crafter's mask is vital. Don’t breathe this rubbish in, even outdoors.