Scope to rummage at auctions following  four house clearances 

Anyone for a dinner gong? Des O’Sullivan sees what’s on offer following four house clearances
Scope to rummage at auctions following  four house clearances 

A dinner gong at Matthews.

Sat, 22 May, 2021 - 07:00
Des O’Sullivan

Something about house contents auctions brings on the urge to rummage.

Drawn from no fewer than four house clearances the catalogue for Matthews auctions in Kells, Co Meath, today and tomorrow offers plenty of scope for rummaging among everything from an antique dinner gong to gilded mirrors, garden fountains, silver-mounted mirrors and brushes, an Edwardian cake stand, boxes of books, porcelain and antique furniture. 

Carved tribal mask at Matthews today.
Carved tribal mask at Matthews today.

The past year has demonstrated that much of what we do in real-time can be done virtually and an online rummage through a catalogue with 1,000 lots might prove fruitful. Matthews will follow this sale with an auction of gold, silver, jewellery and collectibles next Tuesday evening.

Antique fairs offer plenty of opportunities for a good rummage. Hibernian Antique Fairs has moved online and there will be another virtual fair next weekend. 

Meantime after more than 30 years of organising fairs up and down the country, Robin O’Donnell has decided that it is time for someone younger and more energetic to take over the business and Hibernian Antique Fairs is for sale.

More in this section

Working together for biodiversity: How to make a wetland area for Ireland's pollinators in your garden Working together for biodiversity: How to make a wetland area for Ireland's pollinators in your garden
Big Garden Birdwatch Urban great tits found to be genetically different from cousins in countryside
Working together for biodiversity: Get potting for pollinators with our essential guide Working together for biodiversity: Get potting for pollinators with our essential guide
Scope to rummage at auctions following  four house clearances 

From shipping container to creative tiny-house living space

READ NOW

Latest

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices