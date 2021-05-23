Jack B Yeats classic painting comes to auction in Dublin

A painting by Jack B Yeats with the intriguing titlecomes up at Whyte's sale of Irish and international art in Dublin on May 31.
Drumcliffe farmer Mike Muldoon was a famous amateur jockey and athlete in Sligo in the late 19th century.
His successes at the strand races caught the imagination of many local people and the artist. He and his horse Rattlesnake were the subject of two other works by Yeats and his prowess as an athlete inspired an 1899 watercolour titledin the collection of Ireland's National Gallery.
The races on the strand were a favourite theme of many early works by Yeats and Hilary Pyle speculates that Muldoon may have been the inspiration for one of the jockeys inat the National Gallery.
Memories of the strand races, the crowds and the excitement obviously resonated deeply with Yeats as this painting was made at least 30 years after he had seen Muldoon in action. It is estimated at €100,000-€150,000.