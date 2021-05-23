Jack B Yeats classic painting comes to auction in Dublin

‘Muldoon and Rattlesnake’ goes under the hammer at Whyte’s sale of Irish and international art on May 31
Jack B Yeats classic painting comes to auction in Dublin

Jack B Yeats' Muldoon and Rattlesnake, Drumcliffe Strand, Co Sligo, 1928, is estimated to fecth between €100,000 and €150,000.

Sun, 23 May, 2021 - 09:30
Des O’Sullivan

A painting by Jack B Yeats with the intriguing title Muldoon and Rattlesnake, Drumcliffe Strand, Co Sligo, 1928 comes up at Whyte's sale of Irish and international art in Dublin on May 31. 

Drumcliffe farmer Mike Muldoon was a famous amateur jockey and athlete in Sligo in the late 19th century. 

His successes at the strand races caught the imagination of many local people and the artist. He and his horse Rattlesnake were the subject of two other works by Yeats and his prowess as an athlete inspired an 1899 watercolour titled In the Foot Race there are many to Compete now in the collection of Ireland's National Gallery. 

The races on the strand were a favourite theme of many early works by Yeats and Hilary Pyle speculates that Muldoon may have been the inspiration for one of the jockeys in Before the Start at the National Gallery. 

Memories of the strand races, the crowds and the excitement obviously resonated deeply with Yeats as this painting was made at least 30 years after he had seen Muldoon in action. It is estimated at €100,000-€150,000.

More in this section

Working together for biodiversity: How to make a wetland area for Ireland's pollinators in your garden Working together for biodiversity: How to make a wetland area for Ireland's pollinators in your garden
Big Garden Birdwatch Urban great tits found to be genetically different from cousins in countryside
Working together for biodiversity: Get potting for pollinators with our essential guide Working together for biodiversity: Get potting for pollinators with our essential guide
Jack B Yeats classic painting comes to auction in Dublin

From shipping container to creative tiny-house living space

READ NOW

Latest

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices